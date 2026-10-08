A woman says her date grabbed her phone out of her hand to read the menu, then asked if she’d ever had a threesome before their drinks were finished

A first date in New York lasted 35 minutes, and the woman who sat through it says she had made up her mind almost as soon as she walked in. TikTok creator @thelifeofauds recounted the evening in a video that has pulled in over two million views and thousands of comments, with many viewers asking why she stayed that long.

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As detailed by The Daily Dot, the creator filmed herself pulling apart a rotisserie chicken as she explained that she had just come home from the 35-minute date. She said she walked into the restaurant at exactly 7:03 p.m., after her date had texted repeatedly asking for updates on where she was.

The first issue, she said, was his height. He had told her he was 6 feet tall, yet in person the two appeared to be about the same height, and she is 5 feet 6 inches. The man has not been identified, and the account comes solely from her video and has not been independently verified.

She decided to stay despite the height discrepancy, though more complaints followed. According to the creator, he did not open the door for her and had not made a reservation, so they took whatever table was free. Both of them scanned a QR code to pull up the menu on their phones.

That is when, by her account, he put his own phone away, took hers out of her hand to look at the menu and picked a dish. The conversation did not improve things. He told her he had moved to New York from San Diego several years earlier, and she learned that he had an ex-wife there.

When she asked about the marriage, he reportedly said he did not want to reveal all his secrets. He then joked that he had 99 children in San Diego with his former wife. The creator said she had already decided he was not her type, and the joke confirmed it for her as the evening went on.

The 35-minute date became more uncomfortable when the man allegedly began making sexual jokes that she tried to ignore. She said he asked whether she had ever had a threesome and followed up with a question about her past experiences with women. She told him she had kissed friends and that it was nothing serious.

After they finished their cocktails, she said he asked, “So, you wanna get out of here?” She laughed it off, and when the waitress came back to offer another round, she asked for the check instead. He did not offer to pay, the TikTok user said. However, she admitted she preferred it that way, as she did not want him to assume anything.

Outside, he supposedly tried to take her hand, and she pulled away. He mentioned heading to their next spot in the rain, and she told him her next stop was home. Dating stories with an unflattering ending have been circulating widely, including one in which a woman said her ex-husband sent her a list of sacrifices he made for their marriage.

Reactions focused on how long she stayed. One commenter urged people to “normalize just leaving” in the middle of a conversation, three minutes in. Another counted the strikes as the height, the phone and his remarks, then praised her for having “the patience of a saint.” However, the creator herself captioned the clip with a shorter verdict, writing that she was not having fun.

The video is tagged as a New York dating story, and with comments still arriving, the creator may yet share whether she heard from him after the 35-minute date ended.

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