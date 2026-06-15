‘You guys are lucky to live there’: British woman who has visited 27 countries says the US has no match

A British woman who has traveled to twenty-seven different countries across the globe recently shared her firm belief that the United States is truly in a league of its own. After experiencing a wide variety of cultures and landscapes, she expressed that her home country simply does not compare to what she has found while visiting the States.

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The traveler made her feelings very clear in a video that has since gained significant traction online, eventually reaching 122,000 views on X, as covered by Daily Dot. It is honestly fascinating to see how someone who has spent so much time traversing the world settles on one specific place as the absolute gold standard for travel and living.

The video, which appears to have originated on Instagram with the user @adriana_bilea_official before being shared on X by @attackdogX, captures the woman reflecting on her extensive journey. She was very blunt about her feelings, stating, “I was well and truly born in the wrong country.”

As you might expect, the reaction on X was quite divided

Her travel history is impressive, as she has visited various destinations in the Caribbean, including Barbados and St. Lucia. She has also spent time exploring Southeast Asia, specifically Thailand and Bali, alongside various spots throughout Europe. Despite having such a diverse range of experiences, she remains convinced that no other place on the planet can stack up to the United States.

When breaking down why she feels this way, the woman pointed to the sheer variety that the country offers to anyone who spends time there. She explained her perspective by saying, “You can get every single landscape, every single climate, you can get everything in the US.” This is a point that many tech-savvy travelers and explorers would likely agree with, as the geographic diversity of the States is genuinely hard to replicate elsewhere.

British woman says she was “born in the wrong country”.



She says “nothing comes close to USA” 🥹.



She’s travelled to 27 different countries & says the USA beats anything she’s ever experienced.



I sure do love people that love us. I’ve watched her videos & she & her husband… pic.twitter.com/hjDqoEMxdu — Mrs B (@attackdogX) June 15, 2026

She did not stop at just the scenery, though. She was also very vocal about her appreciation for the people, the weather, the food, and the overall atmosphere she encountered during her trips. It is clear that she finds the entire experience of being in the country to be incredibly rewarding.

She closed out her thoughts with a direct message to those who call the United States home. She said, “You guys are lucky to live there—Americans are so lucky to live in such an amazing country and I wish I was there guys…”

According to the account that shared the video on X, the woman and her husband are frequent travelers who make a habit of visiting various parts of the States together. They apparently enjoy documenting these trips and sharing their experiences with their followers. The user who posted the clip on X seemed to enjoy this perspective, writing in the caption, “It has been so much fun watching America through the eyes of Europeans.”

As you might expect, the reaction on X was quite divided. The platform was split over the woman’s glowing assessment of the country and its overall greatness. The user who shared the viral video even took the opportunity to urge fellow Americans to be more grateful for their surroundings. They wrote, “She says we are lucky to live in America. May we always appreciate what we have.”

This message resonated with many people who chimed in to voice their own support for the country. One individual commented, “I agree, America is a place that is hard to beat!” It is always interesting to see how people react to an outsider looking in, especially when they confirm the positive experiences that many residents often take for granted.

Not everyone was entirely sold on the idea, however. There were plenty of users who appeared skeptical of her claims or felt that the situation was more complicated than she suggested. One critic acknowledged the positive points but added a note of caution, writing, “Yes (its great), but it is under attack, but we would love to have you.”

Another commenter was much more direct with their disapproval, listing what they viewed as major drawbacks. They wrote, “Lack of culture, lack of good taste, and emptiness…” These conflicting views show that while one person might see a land of endless variety and opportunity, others have a much different take on what defines the quality of a country. Whether you agree with her or not, the video has clearly sparked a lively conversation about what makes the United States unique in the eyes of the world.

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