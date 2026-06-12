A Connecticut high school pitcher struck out 26 batters in a scoreless 12-inning playoff duel, and she did it all while legally blind

Cheshire High School pitcher Jenica Matos delivered one of the most incredible performances in the history of high school softball by striking out 26 batters in a 12-inning playoff victory. According to BroBible, this semifinal showdown against Darien High School ended with a walk-off single in the 12th inning, sending the Rams to the Connecticut Class LL state championship game.

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It is honestly hard to wrap my head around a stat line like that, especially considering the sheer endurance required to stay in the circle for a full 12 innings of scoreless ball. The game was an absolute clinic in pitching from both sides. Matos, who is committed to play for St. John’s University, faced off against Darien ace Vivian Knott, who is headed to Stanford University.

These two pitchers were locked in a stalemate that felt like it might never end. Neither team managed to put a run on the board during the first seven innings, and the scoreless tie persisted through the eighth, ninth, 10th, and 11th frames. It was the kind of high-stakes, defensive thriller that makes high school sports so fun to watch.

Undefeated squad carries historic win streak forward

The level of dominance these two athletes displayed is almost impossible to believe. During the first seven innings alone, Matos and Knott allowed only three combined hits and tallied 28 strikeouts. By the time the dust settled, they had combined for 49 strikeouts over 22 total innings of work. Knott finished her day with 23 strikeouts before the Darien coaching staff made the tough call to head to the bullpen in the 11th inning.

Matos, however, stayed in to finish the job, recording a complete game effort that saw her rack up 26 strikeouts while allowing only one additional hit throughout the extra innings. What makes this even more remarkable is the fact that Matos is legally blind. She lives with a rare genetic disorder known as Stargardt disease, but that clearly hasn’t slowed her down on the diamond. Watching her dominate opposing hitters is proof that skill and determination can overcome just about anything.

.@CHSRamsSoftball is back in the Class LL championship game to play Southington. The Rams got a 26 strikeout performance from Jenica Matos & a game winning hit from Ava Pearson to beat Darien, 1-0, in 12 innings #ctsb @WTNH pic.twitter.com/ilRTbvItwE — John Pierson (@JPPierson) June 10, 2026

The Rams finally broke the tension in the bottom of the 12th inning. A walk-off single through the gap on the right side of the field secured the victory for Cheshire, ending the game and Darien’s season. Cheshire High School, which enrolls approximately 1,300 students, has a solid history of success. The program won its first state championship during an unbeaten season in 2016 and secured another title in 2025.

Darien High School, founded in 1927, fought hard but ultimately fell short of its goal to capture a first-ever state title. The sudden heartbreak of their postseason exit mirrors a recent shakeup at the collegiate level, where a head coach was abruptly sidelined right before the tournament. Now, Cheshire has a massive weekend ahead. The team will look to keep its undefeated record intact as it prepares to defend its title in a best-of-three game series against Southington.

If Matos brings even a fraction of the intensity she showed in the semifinals to this upcoming series, it is going to be an incredible watch.

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