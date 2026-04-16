A longtime White Sox anthem singer was performing during an MLB pregame ceremony, but one scary moment left him collapsed on the field

Something odd hit the White Sox as their long-time anthem singer, Gerald Chaney, collapsed on stage while performing in front of the home crowd. The singer had two pauses while singing, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” On the second pause, he collapsed on stage. The EMTs ran to aid him, and after checking him, he was placed on a gurney and taken off the field. He might have had a serious medical emergency, but everyone in the stands seemed concerned for his well-being.

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As per the New York Post, the Sox team issued a statement confirming that Gerald had a medical emergency, as a result of which he left the pre-match performance. They clarified that the medical team provided initial support to him on the ground before he was taken to the hospital. Even though the team declared a medical emergency, they did not explicitly write what sort of emergency had hit him.

The White Sox stated on X, “The White Sox’s longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight. He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert before being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery”.

Veteran singer has been performing the team anthem since the late 90s

Even though Gerald has been a longtime singer for Sox and collapsed while performing for them, he has been a singer for multiple teams since the start of his career. He started in the 90s as an anthem singer, performing for the NBA’s Pacers. After the Pacers, he sang for the Bulls when he finished college, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The White Sox longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight. He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert prior to being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.



The entire… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2026

The veteran singer has been with multiple teams and leagues before settling for MLB with White Sox. He performed at games for the Bears, Knicks and Cubs in the NFL. He still has many years to perform at a top level, as fans seem to have a special place in their hearts for him.

His perseverance and constant struggle have made him an influential person in the American Sports World. He famously said he hopes to tell his tale to the world through his singing and words. He stated, “That’s all I am doing. I am not there to get the crowd all crazy. I’m reminding people of the perseverance and the triumph over tragedy,” Gerald added. “What does Francis Scott Key say? He looks out of the ship and the flag is still there.”

This is another incident in MLB, following Terry Smith’s car crash, which has concerned the community. Gerald, after all these years of constant ups and downs, still kept his head high until yesterday when he fell prey to a health issue. Even though there is not much reported about his condition afterwards, we hope he returns to enchant fans with his melodious and compassionate voice.

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