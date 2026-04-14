A viral Pacers couple was put on the spot by Shaq during a bizarre interview, but she is now blasting the legend as a ‘creepy horny uncle’

A viral sensation at a recent Indiana Pacers game, Grace Camille, is now speaking out, accusing basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal of acting like “a creepy horny uncle” during a bizarre Inside the NBA interview. It sounds like things got pretty awkward for her and her boyfriend, Michael, when they appeared on the show.

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Grace took to Instagram to share her frustrations after the segment aired, not holding back her true feelings. According to Complex, “Shaq was like a creepy horny uncle trying to embarrass his nephew and I went along with it until the bit got embarrassing and I was like alright chill,” she wrote. It’s clear she wasn’t thrilled with the direction the interview took.

She added that she was glad her boyfriend got to meet the people whose videos he constantly shows her, but she’s pretty much over the whole “sports people” scene, finding them “generally exhausting” and “not smart in the ways that matter to me. TO ME.” You’ve got to appreciate her honesty there.

That ‘propose right now’ moment clearly didn’t sit well

The couple initially shot to viral fame earlier in the month during a Pacers TV broadcast. A clip showed Grace and Michael courtside, engaged in what looked like a very animated conversation. Grace appeared to say, “What the f*** are you talking about?” to her boyfriend, and that moment quickly circulated across the internet. After the clip blew up, she clarified that she deeply loves her boyfriend and that their intense way of speaking is just how they communicate.

Their newfound internet fame led to an invitation to appear on Inside the NBA to discuss the moment. During the interview, they were asked the million-dollar question: what exactly were they arguing about? Michael revealed they were having a serious discussion about the validity of a liberal arts degree in today’s job market. Grace, for her part, admitted that the entire experience was “embarrassing” for her, and she also confessed that she isn’t much of a sports fan to begin with.

Pacers TV had these fans on the broadcast, and she is NOT having it 😂



After he finally stops yapping, she says, “that’s you…what the f*** are you talking about?” pic.twitter.com/XdXMC6xhE9 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) April 10, 2026

Shaq, never one to shy away from a playful jab, suggested that Michael must have been talking about something entirely different to provoke such an intense reaction from Grace. This isn’t the first time the Hall of Famer has been linked to digital drama; for instance, Shaq was accused of sending explicit requests to Sabrina Carpenter in a viral hoax that he later laughed off on his podcast.

He even referred to Grace as Michael’s “wife,” which prompted Michael to quickly clarify, “We like to keep our private conversations private.” He also corrected Shaq, confirming they aren’t actually married. That’s when Shaq really leaned into it, offering to buy an engagement ring if Michael would propose right then and there, insisting he should pop the question mid-interview.

"If you ask her to marry you right now, I'll buy the engagement ring." 😂



Shaq put the viral Pacers couple on the spot 😭 pic.twitter.com/ycn4jVQllf — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2026

Charles Barkley, ever the comedian, then chimed in with a joke, pointing out that since she had already “cursed him out” on TV, a rejection wouldn’t exactly go over well for the couple. Shaquille O’Neal has a long history as a media personality, known for his larger-than-life persona and often controversial comments.

A notable incident involved his comments about newcomer center Yao Ming. When interviewed about Yao, O’Neal told a reporter, “you tell Yao Ming, ching chong yang, wah, ah so.” He later claimed it was locker room humor and that he meant no offense. Yao Ming, for his part, believed O’Neal was joking, but acknowledged that many Asians wouldn’t find the humor in it. O’Neal later expressed regret for how he treated Yao early in his career, which shows some growth there.

He also received media criticism for mocking fellow players. During the 2005 NBA playoffs, O’Neal compared his own poor play to Erick Dampier, who had failed to score a single point in a recent game. This quip was cited countless times by announcers. O’Neal was also vocal about teammate Kobe Bryant, often making jabs. In 2005, he famously responded, “I’m sorry, who?” and pretended not to know who Bryant was.

While they made headlines by engaging in handshakes and hugs before a game in January 2006, seemingly ending their feud, O’Neal later freestyled a diss rap about Bryant in a New York club in June 2008. In the rap, O’Neal blamed Bryant for his divorce and claimed to have received a vasectomy, also taunting Bryant for not winning a championship without him. He even led the audience to chant “Kobe, tell me how my a** tastes.”

O’Neal defended his actions, saying, “I was freestyling. That’s all. It was all done in fun. Nothing serious whatsoever. That is what MCs do. They freestyle when called upon. I’m totally cool with Kobe. No issue at all.”

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