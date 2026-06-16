An NFL star was found dead in his truck after feeding the homeless, but his grieving family is looking into a hidden medical diagnosis

The family of former NFL star Aldon Smith is currently seeking answers following his sudden death at the age of 36. In a significant development, his loved ones have decided to send his brain to medical experts in Boston to determine if chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE, played a role in his untimely passing. This research initiative is part of a broader investigation being conducted by a legal team hired by the family to uncover the specific circumstances surrounding what happened.

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According to ABC News, no official cause of death has been announced at this time. The situation remains difficult for those who knew him, especially given the sudden nature of the event. Reports indicate that Smith was found unresponsive inside a friend’s Chevy pickup truck on Saturday. This discovery occurred only hours after he had spent his day delivering pizzas to the homeless in the San Francisco Bay area.

Pastor Scott Wagers, who interacted with Smith during those charitable efforts on Saturday, noted that the former athlete seemed a little tired, but otherwise appeared gentle and friendly during their time together. The legal team representing the family, which includes attorneys Harry Daniels, Bakari Sellers, and Wayne Kendall, issued a statement regarding the ongoing process.

Boston Experts Will Examine Smith’s Brain

They stated, “As with anyone who dies so suddenly at such a young age, we understand that there is a great deal of interest in and speculation about Aldon Smith’s passing and we intend to get to the bottom of it.” The attorneys confirmed that the medical examination in Boston will look for CTE “as well as other damage caused by years of concussions and additional trauma.” Because CTE can only be definitively diagnosed after death, this step is a crucial part of the family’s search for clarity.

Smith’s journey in the NFL began in 2011 when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the seventh overall pick out of Missouri. He emerged as a dominant defensive force almost immediately. During his rookie season, he recorded 14 sacks and finished second in the voting for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He followed that up with a franchise-record 19.5 sacks in 2012, earning him a first-team All-Pro selection.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The family of Aldon Smith plans to have his brain checked for possible signs of CTE, according to @TMZ



Smith's family has also hired a legal team to help them investigate what may have contributed to his passing at only 36 years old. pic.twitter.com/IA437aDsVv — JPA (@jasrifootball) June 16, 2026

His 33.5 sacks within his first two seasons remain the most in NFL history, highlighting just how impactful he was on the field during his early career. He was a key part of the 49ers team that helped end a playoff drought and reached the NFC title game in each of his first three seasons, including a trip to the Super Bowl.

Despite his immense talent, Smith’s career was frequently interrupted by off-field issues. He faced multiple suspensions and arrests throughout his time in the league. After being released by the 49ers in 2015, he had stints with the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys before his final NFL appearance. He served a six-month jail sentence for a DUI in 2023 and did not return to professional football after that. Over the course of 75 games, Smith managed to record 52.5 sacks.

The impact he had on those around him is evident in the tributes shared by former teammates. Anthony Dixon wrote on social media, “He was a creative mind, so smart, so fierce, so real, so powerful, his presence, his passion and his aura meant a lot to me as a brother and I wish I could’ve did more to help him and pray to God he doesn’t have to hurt anymore.” The San Francisco 49ers also expressed their devastation regarding the news, praising his ability to light up a room.

As the family works with their legal team to navigate this tragedy, they are asking for privacy. The attorneys emphasized this in their recent statement, saying, “In the meantime we simply ask you to keep Aldon’s family in our prayers and respect their privacy as they struggle to come to grips with this terrible loss.”

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