Cristiano Ronaldo fell flat in Portugal’s World Cup opener, and one harsh piece of analysis sums it up: ‘The team needs to score, not you’

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a difficult start to his World Cup campaign on Wednesday, as Portugal laboured to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo. The match was a major opportunity for the Portugal captain to make history by becoming the first man to score in six different World Cups, but he was unable to find the back of the net. This performance extends his frustrating goalless run at major tournaments to 10 consecutive games, dating back to a penalty against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

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His struggles stood in stark contrast to the day prior, when Lionel Messi dominated the World Cup opener. The game in Houston saw Portugal dominate possession with 75%, yet the team struggled to convert that control into real threats. Despite the team taking an early lead through a Joao Neves header in the sixth minute, DR Congo found an equalizer through Yoane Wissa just before half-time. Portugal managed only seven attempts during the entire match, with only the opening goal finding the target.

According to BBC Sport, Ronaldo, who started the match at 41 years and 132 days of age, became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match. However, the veteran forward appeared to struggle as the game progressed. His most notable moment of frustration came late in the match when he blocked a cut-back pass meant for teammate Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes was in a much better position near the penalty spot, but Ronaldo intercepted the path of the ball in his own attempt to score.

Experts Question Martinez’s Ronaldo Call

Thierry Henry was blunt in his assessment of the play while speaking on Fox Sports. “If he goes into the six-yard box, the defender would have had to follow him and it would have been a tap-in for Fernandes. Because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the pass. That’s my thing, the team needs to score, not you,” said Henry.

Other experts weighed in on the tactical decisions made by manager Roberto Martinez. Chris Sutton questioned why Ronaldo was left on the pitch for the full duration of the match, especially as the game seemed to pass him by. Commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton remarked, “That’s embarrassing from Martinez. It might work but are we all watching a different game? He’s scared to take him off. He’s not the manager. [Ronaldo] may end up scoring the winner but the game has passed him by today.”

Thierry Henry was COOKING Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance against Congo:



“The team needs to score, not YOU need to score…"” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/jQbwXdjSjC — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 17, 2026

Gael Clichy suggested that the presence of such a high-profile player might be affecting how the rest of the team operates. He noted that younger players might feel pressured to pass to Ronaldo rather than taking shots themselves, even when they have a better look at the goal. While Clichy clarified that this is not necessarily Ronaldo’s fault, he pointed out that it changes the dynamic of the team on the pitch.

Ronaldo ended the match with only 25 touches, the fewest of any Portuguese outfield player who played the full 90 minutes. Despite the criticism, Wayne Rooney defended the player’s mentality, noting that Ronaldo thrives on challenges and will likely be aiming to prove himself in the coming matches. Following the draw, Ronaldo addressed the result on Instagram. He posted a photo with a caption that translates to, “Not the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game.”

Portugal now looks ahead to their next group matches. They are scheduled to play Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, followed by a match against Colombia on Sunday, June 28.

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