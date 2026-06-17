Conor McAneney faces reduced misdemeanor charges after a bar brawl, but new bodycam footage shows the FSU kicker’s violent arrest

Florida State kicker Conor McAneney has entered a not guilty plea to reduced charges following the release of police bodycam footage that captures his violent arrest during a Spring Break trip to Fort Lauderdale. According to BroBible, the incident, which occurred in the early hours of March 18, shows a chaotic scene involving the 21-year-old athlete and local law enforcement.

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The situation unfolded at Rock Bar, located at 225 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, at approximately 2:30 AM. According to the arrest report, security personnel had already removed McAneney from several other bars earlier that night due to disturbances. When officers attempted to escort him from the premises, the situation escalated quickly. The report noted that McAneney was uncooperative and violent as officers tried to remove him from the bar’s barrier gates.

The bodycam video provides a clear look at the physical struggle that took place. As an officer grabbed McAneney beneath the arms to pull him away from the gate, the kicker attempted to pull the officer down by grabbing his shirt or arm. The encounter turned even more intense as an officer punched McAneney twice in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Despite being on the floor, the police report stated that McAneney continued to actively resist the officers. During the scuffle, an officer could be heard shouting, “Give me your f***** hands.” McAneney was also audible on the recording, yelling, crying, and pleading with the officers to stop. Following the altercation, it was clear that McAneney was bleeding from his face. Police transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment before he was booked into jail.

The initial charges filed against the sophomore kicker included battery on a police officer, firefighter or EMT, resisting an officer with violence, and trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. These were serious accusations, with two of them categorized as third-degree felonies. Legal proceedings have since taken a different turn.

Broward County court records indicate that prosecutors reduced the charges against the Florida State athlete. He now faces one misdemeanor count of disorderly drunkenness and one misdemeanor offense of resist/obstructing without violence. McAneney, who is originally from Plumbridge, Ireland, has maintained his innocence regarding these new charges. He was scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Tuesday morning.

This arrest has certainly impacted his football career. McAneney, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound player who previously competed for Quincy University in Illinois before transferring to Florida State, faced an immediate indefinite suspension from the team following the March incident. However, reports surfaced in April indicating that the team had opted to reinstate him.

It is a tough situation for any athlete to navigate. The public release of the bodycam footage adds a level of scrutiny that most players would prefer to avoid. The case also echoes other instances where sports figures have seen their seasons derailed by serious felony investigations.

For now, the legal process will continue to play out in court as he fights the remaining misdemeanor charges.

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