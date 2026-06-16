Iran’s football team fought to a dramatic draw in their World Cup opener, but stars claim US authorities forced them out of the country

The Iranian soccer team is absolutely incensed, claiming US authorities forced them to leave the country immediately after their World Cup opener on Monday night. According to Daily Mail, this extraordinary situation unfolded after their hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles, leaving striker Mehdi Taremi to plead with FIFA for intervention.

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He called the entire experience “oppressive” and “disastrous,” emphasizing the unfair ordeal that began when Iranian players landed on US soil amidst intense tension. The team’s head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, echoed Taremi’s frustration, stating, “They said we had to leave immediately.” He added that it’s crucial for the players to have time for recovery, yet they were asked to return to their Tijuana base, which he found “very strange.”

Coach Ghalenoei felt that “others are doing the planning for us, decisions made elsewhere,” and that his team is “the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup.” Before the tournament even began, there was an agreement that Iran would fly in and out of the USA, where all their group matches are being held, specifically on their game days. However, the team faced significant hurdles leading up to the competition.

Iran Voices Frustration After the Match

President Trump had previously warned the team not to come for their “own life and safety,” and nearly a dozen members of their delegation were denied visas. The team even had to move its base from Arizona to Mexico due to these issues. Following Monday’s game, FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the Iranian dressing room. Just minutes later, both Coach Ghalenoei and Taremi suggested that US authorities were forcing them to fly back to Tijuana against their will.

Taremi recounted asking Infantino why they were being kicked out. He told reporters, “He just wants to help us. It’s the beginning of the World Cup now, and he will help us… We believe everything he says.” It’s understood that Infantino promised to do what he could to ensure more Iranian officials, who had not received visas, could travel to the USA for their remaining two group games.

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING — World Cup “Disaster”



Mohammad Mohebi and Mehri Taremi Say:



“Not to Make Excuses but This Is Not a Fair Competition.”



Iranian Players argued they should arrive 2 days before matches instead of traveling, training, and playing while exhausted by 5 hours in… pic.twitter.com/Z0ViTFEoRO — Pamphlets (@PamphletsY) June 16, 2026

President Trump announced this weekend that a deal to end the war with Iran is “all signed.” In a post on Truth Social, the President stated, “The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.” He further added, “I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.”

The official signing ceremony for this deal is set to take place in Switzerland on Friday. Despite the current difficulties, FIFA chief Infantino praised the World Cup squad for their participation, declaring it sent “a strong message to the world.” He told the team, “You showed to your families, friends, to your people, to the world, that you’re in the World Cup, that you perform and you have two more games to go.”

He encouraged them to “continue to play with your heart, for your people, your families, for your fans and for everyone in the world that is falling in love with Team Melli. You are stronger than everything.” Team member Mohammad Mohebi highlighted the travel issues, stating, “Yesterday we came, we started the trip in the morning and we arrive in the afternoon. Then we go to the training and we get tired.”

He insisted, “We should come here two days before the game,” and called the situation unfair. When asked if he had a message for President Trump, Taremi simply responded, “I’m here to play football, my friend. We are tired to talk about [the problems].” He added that if they get help, they will be appreciative, but if not, “it doesn’t matter. We just stay back to back, behind each other and we try our best to win both the next games.”

The Iranian team is scheduled to return to the USA to face Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday, followed by a match against Egypt in Seattle.

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