This college football champion is accused of a $20 million fraud scheme, but the way he pulled it off feels straight out of a heist movie

The NFL players are predominantly known for their on-field theatrics and the wealth they bring in through their contracts, but sometimes their names are used to pull off fraud and Ponzi schemes. Following a former NFL player’s Kroger incident, another case has come to the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons. An Alabama NCAA football player, Luther Davis, will plead guilty to pulling off a $20 million scam through loan schemes by impersonating himself as an NFL star.

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According to the Daily Mail, federal prosecutors of Georgia have filed a lawsuit against Davis for running a fraud. According to the prosecutors, Davis pretended to be three different NFL stars between May 2023 and October 2024. As reported by The Guardian, these players include Michael Penix JR of the Falcons, David Njoku of Cleveland, and Xavier McKinney of Green Bay. In the court documents, it has been alleged that Davis tricked the lenders through disguise and a fake driver’s license.

The CI filing obtained by the Daily Mail states, “As a result of their scheme, Evins and Davis fraudulently obtained at least thirteen fraudulent loans totaling more than $19,845,000.” He allegedly convinced the lenders by making them believe that he was actually the player he was pretending to be, which he wasn’t. Even though he has not pleaded guilty to the case, the case seems like a dramatic act carried out by the player.

Prosecutors allege that Davis used makeup and wigs to impersonate NFL players

Prosecutors alleged that Davis, to get the loan approved in Njoku’s name, used wigs and makeup on a video call to trick the lenders into believing he was actually Njoku. He used this trick and ended up cashing out a $4 million loan. The athlete did not stop there; Davis used McKinney’s disguise to sign a $4.4 million loan at the Ritz-Carlton in New York City on April Fool’s Day in 2024. Then also a $3.3 million worth of commissary note from another lender over a video call.

Insane: Former Alabama DT Luther Davis dressed in wigs and makeup to impersonate Michael Penix Jr., David Njoku, and Xavier McKinney in an alleged $20 MILLION loan fraud scheme.



Davis and an accomplice created fake companies, bank accounts, and IDs tied to the players, then… pic.twitter.com/hLEGNhnCRP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 16, 2026

According to the court filing, “Unbeknownst to the broker and the lender, none of the players who were supposedly receiving the loans attended any of these closings. Rather, defendant Davis dressed in disguise and impersonated the players, providing fake identification documents to convince the notary.” Davis has not pleaded guilty; reports indicate that his co-conspirator, CJ Evins, is ready to plead guilty.

Even though it’s unclear whether this case will conclude soon or remain tied up in the legal process, it has already sent shockwaves through the football community. As things stand, Luther Davis is expected to plead guilty on April 27, 2026, making a court finding of guilt nearly certain. What remains to be seen is whether Davis will face jail time and, if so, how long his sentence will be.

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