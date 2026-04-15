Trump brought Rubio to UFC while Vance was losing the Iran talks, and his ringside comment is getting more attention than the fight

President Trump attended UFC 327 in Miami on April 11, where his ringside comment to Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa quickly drew more attention than the bout itself. Shortly after Costa secured a TKO win over Russian light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov, Trump told him, “You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good. You’re too good looking to be a fighter.” The exchange was reported by both UNILAD.

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Trump was seated ringside at the Kaseya Center in Miami alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, having walked out to Kid Rock’s “American Badass” ahead of the main card. The optics of the evening were difficult for the administration, given that Vice President Vance was simultaneously leading 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan aimed at ending the Iran war, talks that ultimately produced no agreement. The House Democrats Foreign Affairs Committee described the situation as “amateur hour,” noting that the Secretary of State had skipped the Iran negotiations to attend a UFC fight while tens of thousands of Americans remained in harm’s way.

Costa, for his part, took the comments lightly. He told reporters the interaction was “so funny,” acknowledged he “said some things that were personal,” and asked to keep those between himself and the president. When the specific quote about his looks was read back to him at the post-fight press conference, he laughed and confirmed: “Yes, that part was true. Thank you, Mr. Trump.” The win was Costa’s first light heavyweight bout at a major UFC event and a significant one for him after a 1-4 run between 2020 and 2024.

The crowd’s reception told a different story from the ringside handshakes

Trump’s appearance at UFC 327 was not without friction. Sections of the crowd booed him as he walked out with Dana White, a sharp contrast to the standing ovations he received at UFC events in 2024 and 2025. The timing was notable, with news breaking during the event that Vance’s peace talks in Pakistan had stalled, with the Vice President telling reporters, “The bad news is they have not reached an agreement.”

Donald Trump gushes over ‘beautiful guy’ Paulo Costa after sweaty UFC 327 convo – ‘You’re too good looking to be a fighter’ https://t.co/RuHNObWuuR via @@YahooSports

…and that's where we are a country of "pro-wrestling" and "gossip magazines". — Frank (@Frank33470271) April 14, 2026

Trump was also seen pulling podcast host Joe Rogan aside for a quiet word during the evening, after Rogan had spent considerable airtime criticizing the Iran war on his show. The two shared a brief exchange, though neither offered public comment on what was said. Trump’s presence at the event came alongside an announcement that Dana White had confirmed a UFC event at the White House South Lawn, officially named UFC Freedom 250, scheduled for June 14 to mark America’s 250th birthday. White confirmed that Trump personally requested a fight between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis for the card.

Vance, who spent 21 hours in meetings with the Iranian delegation, told reporters he communicated with Trump at least half a dozen times throughout the negotiations. Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, claimed the US failed to earn the trust of his delegation despite what he described as constructive overtures, while Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson suggested no one should have expected a breakthrough in a single session.

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