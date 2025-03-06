Wolves Expected to Reignite Kevin Durant Trade Discussions This NBA Offseason

With the trade deadline behind them, the Minnesota Timberwolves remain focused on a blockbuster move: acquiring Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Minnesota made a serious push for Durant ahead of the February 6 deadline and is expected to reignite those discussions in the offseason.

“The Timberwolves tried to pull off a crazy trade at the deadline for KD; look for them to revisit those talks this summer,” Windhorst said on Get Up.

.@WindhorstESPN says the Timberwolves may try to pair Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards together this offseason 😯 pic.twitter.com/4YHvakFCil — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 6, 2025

Durant’s Connection with Edwards Could Be Key

One factor fueling Minnesota’s interest is Durant’s growing relationship with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. The two played together for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, forming a strong bond while helping secure a gold medal.

“Durant and Edwards developed a very tight connection,” Windhorst noted. As Durant enters the late stages of his career, joining forces with a young, ascending star like Edwards could be an appealing scenario.

Suns’ Struggles Fuel Speculation

Phoenix entered the season with championship expectations, boasting a core of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. But injuries and chemistry issues have derailed their campaign. The Suns currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record—far from the contender status they envisioned.

The team’s frustrations boiled over after a 116-98 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday March 2, where Durant voiced his disappointment.

“We didn’t play up to our standards at all,” Durant said postgame. “We didn’t play up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans; we embarrassed ourselves the way we played, and I want us to be better.”

Kevin Durant on tonight's loss: "It's tough, man. That's a shitty game. We didn't play up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans, we embarrassed ourselves the way we played, and I want us to be better." pic.twitter.com/lpmFWvySHu — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 3, 2025

With Durant turning 37 in September and Phoenix struggling to stay in playoff contention, speculation is growing that he could seek a fresh start this summer.

