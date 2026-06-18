Google is already killing off this helpful GitHub Gemini powered tool, and developers have one month to adjust

Google is sunsetting the consumer version of Gemini Code Assist for GitHub, adding another entry to the company’s growing list of discontinued products. The tool allowed students, hobbyists, freelancers, and smaller startups to offload basic code reviews to an AI agent, but that option is about to disappear for anyone outside the enterprise tier. Deprecation begins on June 18, 2026, with a full shutdown scheduled for July 17, 2026.

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As highlighted by Android Authority, the change was first spotted by Artem Russakovskii on X before Google confirmed the details on its official Gemini Code Assist documentation page. Starting June 18, new installations of the consumer version will no longer be possible, and the company says requests will stop being served entirely in the weeks that follow.

The shutdown applies only to the consumer level tools, so anyone using the enterprise version of Gemini Code Assist will keep access without interruption. Gemini Code Assist for GitHub launched in February 2025, giving it just over a year in operation before reaching the end of the road. In addition to automated reviews, the tool let users create custom style guides for the AI to follow during the review process.

Google is pushing developers toward a new agent first platform called Antigravity

Google is consolidating its developer tools into a project called Google Antigravity, which it describes as its premier agent first development platform. Dmitry Lyalin, Group Product Manager, and Taylor Mullen, Principal Engineer, said the shift away from the original Gemini CLI reflects how developer needs have evolved toward a multi agent reality, where several agents communicate with each other to divide up complex tasks. That shift comes as scrutiny of AI products has intensified elsewhere, including renewed attention on how Gemini handles a large scale prompt attack aimed at its systems.

Google is killing the consumer version of the Gemini AI code assist / review tool for Github.



Another 🪦 in the @killedbygoogle graveyard. I will actually miss it, it was pretty good at finding issues/bugs.https://t.co/D2mJCKbDdD pic.twitter.com/5ON9XVxdyr — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 17, 2026

The new Antigravity CLI is built in Go, which the company says makes it noticeably faster and more responsive than its predecessor. It also supports asynchronous workflows, letting developers run multiple agents in the background for large scale refactors without locking up an active terminal session. Google says the architecture is unified, meaning improvements to core agents will sync automatically across both the Antigravity desktop application and the CLI.

Google has stated that Antigravity CLI retains the most critical features from the previous tools, including Agent Skills, Hooks, Subagents, and Extensions, the last of which have been rebranded as Antigravity plugins. Whether a developer used the older tool for quick grounded answers or to scaffold new projects, Google says those same workflows remain possible inside the new environment. The broader shift toward consolidated AI tooling mirrors a pattern playing out across the industry, including a wave of subscription cancellations hitting a rival AI chatbot service.

For consumer users of Gemini Code Assist for GitHub, the transition is mandatory once the June 18 deadline passes. No new installations will be permitted on GitHub organizations after that date, and existing requests will stop being served shortly after. Google says it plans to release updated technical documentation along with video walkthroughs to help ease the move to Antigravity CLI.

Enterprise customers using Gemini CLI or IDE extensions through a Gemini Code Assist Standard or Enterprise license will see no change to their access. Google confirmed that support and access to its latest models will continue uninterrupted for that tier, and Gemini CLI will remain available through paid Gemini and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform API keys.

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