Space Force’s Wargaming Strategy Could Change the Future of Space Defense

The U.S. Space Force is dealing with a unique challenge: preparing for a type of war that has never happened before. Unlike the Army, Navy, or Air Force, which have centuries of past wars to learn from, the Space Force operates in an area—space—where there’s no history of conflict to guide them. This makes it hard to figure out how to prepare for potential battles or predict what enemies might do, especially since space technology is always changing.

To tackle this problem, the Space Force wants to create a new group called the Space Futures Command. This group would focus on running simulations and using artificial intelligence (AI) to model what future space conflicts might look like. The idea is to test different scenarios, including how countries like China might act, so the Space Force can better predict threats and come up with ways to respond. The goal is to reduce uncertainty in an area where no one really knows how a war would play out.

Because there’s no past data to rely on, the Space Force needs to rely heavily on simulations and experiments. Right now, the military’s planning process can’t keep up with how fast space technology is advancing or how quickly new threats are emerging. The Space Futures Command would help by focusing entirely on studying future space conflicts and using that information to make better decisions. AI would also be used to improve predictions and evaluate different strategies.

But not everyone agrees that creating a new command is the best idea. Some critics worry that having separate groups for buying technology (Space Systems Command), running operations (Space Operations Command), and planning for the future (Space Futures Command) could actually slow things down. They argue that this setup might create barriers between teams, making it harder for people to work together and adapt quickly, which is crucial in a fast-moving field like space.

The competition with China adds even more pressure. While having advanced technology is important, it’s not enough on its own. The real key to success, some experts say, is how well different space systems work together. The Space Futures Command would focus on this, trying to make sure all the pieces fit together smoothly. But there’s a concern that any technological edge might not last long, so the Space Force needs to think strategically and stay flexible to keep ahead in the long run.

Instead of creating a new command, some people suggest reorganizing the existing ones around specific missions, like navigation, communication, or missile warnings. This approach, they argue, would create more focused teams and break down barriers between different groups, like engineers, intelligence analysts, and operators. This could speed up innovation and make it easier to share information.

