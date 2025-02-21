The Government Can Spy On Your Apple Cloud

Apple has decided to turn off its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature for users in the UK. This is a big move in the ongoing struggle between tech companies and governments over access to encrypted data. The UK government requested this change under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), asking for access to user data that is usually protected by ADP’s encryption.

ADP uses end-to-end encryption, which means only the user can unlock their data, so neither Apple nor anyone else, including law enforcement, can access it without the user’s permission. This level of security is crucial for keeping sensitive information, like photos and documents stored on iCloud, safe.

However, the UK government wanted to bypass this strong encryption by asking for a “backdoor” to access the data. Apple has always refused to create such a backdoor, arguing that doing so would create major security risks and could be exploited by hackers.

As a result of the government’s request, Apple will stop offering ADP for new users in the UK and plans to eventually disable it for existing users. This means that not all iCloud data in the UK will be protected by the strongest encryption, making it accessible to Apple and possibly shareable with law enforcement under a warrant. While Apple expressed disappointment about this decision, they reiterated their commitment to not creating backdoors in their products.

This move has faced strong backlash from privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts, who argue that it reduces online security and privacy for people in the UK. They warn that such actions could lead other governments to demand similar access, which would further weaken digital security. One expert even said the government’s action harms national online security.

The issue is not just a UK problem; it has international implications. The UK’s request, which can affect users beyond its borders, has raised concerns in the US government. Some US politicians are worried about the potential risks to US national security and suggest that the US may need to rethink its intelligence-sharing agreements with the UK if this situation isn’t resolved.

This really shows how governments keep trying to access data, even if it goes against privacy. At least tech companies are trying to prioritize user privacy and safety. However, there is a growing amount of over-regulation of American tech firms from governments, and it has gone too far.

Source: BBC

