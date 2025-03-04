Would You Buy Pop-Up Headlights? Dead Trend May Make A Comeback

Bertone has unveiled its most anticipated automotive creation in decades: the new Runabout, a limited-edition supercar that pays homage to its legendary 1969 concept while pushing the boundaries of modern design and performance.

Scheduled for production in mid-2026, this exclusive model marks the inaugural release of Bertone’s Classic Collection, a series dedicated to reimagining the design house’s most iconic historical concepts. Limited to just 25 units worldwide, the Runabout represents a bold statement of automotive artistry and engineering prowess.

The new Runabout captures the essence of its predecessor through a striking silhouette that immediately evokes the spirit of late-1960s automotive design. Its most eye-catching feature—the return of pop-up headlights—serves as a direct nod to the golden era of automotive styling while incorporating modern aerodynamic principles.

The car’s body follows a distinctive L-shaped profile, creating a sharp wedge silhouette that emphasizes its mid-engine layout. An aerodynamic S-duct at the front channels air for enhanced cooling and downforce, while the rear features sculptural round taillights integrated into thick body panels.

Buyers can choose between two configurations: a purist Barchetta with a minimal windscreen, and a more versatile Targa model featuring a removable hard top and full windshield. This flexibility allows drivers to customize their open-top driving experience.

Bertone offers three carefully curated color options that celebrate Italian design heritage:

Rame Antico: A deep, antique copper tone

Azzurro Mediterraneo: A vibrant Mediterranean blue

Bianco Perla: A pearlescent ivory reminiscent of fine marble

Beneath its stunning exterior, the Runabout boasts impressive technical credentials. A mid-mounted V6 engine delivers 460 horsepower, paired with a six-speed manual transmission that promises an unfiltered driving experience. The lightweight chassis is engineered to provide a direct connection between the driver and the machine.

With a starting price of €350,000 (approximately $369,000), the Runabout is positioned as a collector’s piece as much as a driving instrument. The extremely limited production run of 25 units ensures its exclusivity, with pre-orders currently open for automotive enthusiasts and collectors.

The Runabout represents more than just a new car—it’s a statement of Bertone’s commitment to preserving automotive design’s most innovative traditions while embracing contemporary engineering. Bertone demonstrates that true design transcends temporal boundaries by reinterpreting its 1969 concept for the 2026 market.

