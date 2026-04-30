D4vd reportedly made this conspicuous online purchase to cover his tracks, and now prosecutors are using it as the final piece of the puzzle

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have officially laid out a detailed and gruesome timeline regarding the case of singer d4vd, who is currently facing serious charges including first-degree murder with special circumstances. The legal filing, which was made public on Wednesday, alleges that the musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, murdered 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to expose their long-term relationship, CNN reported.

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According to the court documents, d4vd allegedly purchased two chainsaws online that were subsequently used to dismember the victim’s body inside an inflatable pool. The evidence presented by the prosecution suggests that the singer also acquired a body bag and heavy-duty laundry bags to facilitate the disposal of her remains.

Investigators discovered small blue plastic fragments embedded in the victim’s remains, and an expert with the Los Angeles police was able to make a physical fit match from the blue fragments to the blue inflatable pool in which the dismemberment allegedly took place. The filing further states that d4vd amputated her left ring and pinky fingers because her ring finger contained a tattoo of his name. These specific body parts have not been recovered by authorities.

This case has taken a dark turn as investigators have pieced together a series of online purchases that they claim were part of a premeditated effort to cover up the crime

The tragic sequence of events appears to have reached a breaking point on April 22, 2025. On that date, Celeste and the singer had a heated argument during which she threatened to disclose damaging information about their relationship to end his career and destroy his life. Prosecutors point out that this threat came just days before the scheduled release of his first studio album on April 25, 2025. The following day, April 23, 2025, the singer sent an Uber to pick up Celeste at her home in Lake Elsinore at about 8:40 PM. She arrived at his Hollywood Hills home at approximately 10:10 PM.

Prosecutors argue that d4vd killed the victim shortly after her arrival, stabbing her to death and allowing her to bleed out without calling for help or attempting to save her. At about 10:30 PM that night, the singer sent text messages to Celeste that investigators describe as part of his premeditated plan to cover up the murder, as she was already dead by this time.

D4vd Ordered Chainsaws From Amazon To Dismember Teen, Grisly Filing From DA Asserts https://t.co/ywC8QX2nbz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 30, 2026

The autopsy report, which was signed in December but kept under seal for months, confirms that Celeste died of multiple penetrating injuries. The medical examiner noted wounds on her chest and abdomen that may represent sharp force injuries.

The history between the two individuals reportedly began when Celeste was only 13 years old and d4vd was 18. Investigators believe they first met when Celeste was 11 years old. Text messages shared between the two through March 2025 highlight the manipulative nature of their relationship. In one message, Celeste wrote, “all we do is have sex and just hang out man I want more than that for myself.”

Throughout 2024, the pair spent significant time together, including weekend trips to his home in the Hollywood Hills and travel to London, Las Vegas, and Texas to meet his family. Their communication frequently touched on topics such as sex, pregnancy, and emergency contraception.

When Celeste’s parents first reported her missing in February 2024, detectives with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office contacted d4vd. At that time, the singer told them he had only met her once and did not know her age. Following that incident, when the teen returned home and her parents took away her cellphone, the defendant allegedly drove to Lake Elsinore and paid a classmate of Celeste $1,000 to provide her with a new phone.

Celeste was last seen alive in April 2025 when she traveled to the singer’s home. Her remains were eventually discovered in the trunk of d4vd’s impounded Tesla on September 8, which was one day after she would have turned 15. D4vd, who is now 21, was arrested this month and has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and mutilating human remains.

His attorney, Blair Berk, stated after the arraignment that the defendant is innocent and that evidence will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. Berk also requested that the court seal the evidentiary filing, arguing that it is one-sided and replete with hearsay, though a judge denied this request on Wednesday. The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has expressed that they are absolutely devastated by the findings and have asked for privacy as they process the information.

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