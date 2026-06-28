Georgia man buys $1.58 hamburger buns at Dollar Store, then shoots the manager dead

A Dollar General store manager in Columbus, Georgia, was killed by a customer who bought a pair of hamburger buns. Alexis Hill, 44, was working at the store on Victory Drive when the incident happened shortly after 10:00 AM. People report there was an alleged altercation over the buns between the two.

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The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jerome Willis, tried to pay for the buns, which cost $1.58, with two crumpled $1 bills. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Hill was straightening out the money when Willis stepped aside, pulled out a gun, and shot her. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Hill dead at the scene at about 10:45 AM.

Authorities said Hill and Willis did not know each other before this encounter. After the shooting, Willis fled the location, which led to a confrontation with police later that morning. Officers with the Columbus Police Department found Willis in a parking lot at about 11:40 AM. A press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is currently handling the investigation, said officers gave Willis “verbal commands,” with which he “did not comply.”

Police located the suspect in a parking lot less than an hour after the shooting

When officers released a K-9 to take the suspect into custody, Willis allegedly fired at the dog and pointed his weapon at the officers. Police returned fire and hit Willis “multiple times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dollar General manager shot, killed by customer buying $1.58 hamburger buns, police say



SAD STORY: https://t.co/ZTBHlxZ9D4 pic.twitter.com/FrgM9TuXfE — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 26, 2026

The incident left both a police officer and the K-9 involved with non-life-threatening injuries. Workplace emergencies can put store staff in difficult situations, as seen when a worker handled a salmon allergy emergency largely on her own.

After the event, those who knew Hill shared memories of her character and work ethic. Her brother, Jonathan, described the impact of the loss, stating, “She can’t be replaced,” and added, “It’s a loss that I’m going to have to deal with, and the family is going to have to deal with.”

Friends and family remembered Hill as a hardworking person who took pride in her role at the store. One friend said Hill was “sweet” and “positive,” and mentioned that “She’d make you laugh.” This friend also reflected on Hill’s dedication to her work, saying, “She loved that job, and she worked her entire butt off for that job.”

Hill was a mother of three children and a grandmother of two. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and support her estate. In the fundraiser description, Jonathan wrote that Hill “was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and member of our family whose sudden tragic passing has left us heartbroken.”

Please pray for this young woman’s children and her family 🙏💔🙏 I can’t even imagine what they are going through. Also pray for the recovery of the officer as well as the K-9 Havoc🙏



Dollar General manager shot, killed by customer over $1.58 hamburger buns



A Georgia Dollar… pic.twitter.com/6DxM99mwAX — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) June 26, 2026

He also said, “Our family is devastated. Alexis touched many lives with her kindness, generosity and spirit, and we want to come together to celebrate her life and support her estate during this difficult time.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to look into the details surrounding the shooting.

Disputes between customers and store staff over pricing are not new, as shown when a Walmart manager addressed a meat pricing claim made by a TikTok user. As of writing, the Columbus Police Department has directed questions about the case to the state agency’s official releases.

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