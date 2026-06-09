Ohio festival mass shooting left 12 wounded, and police says it stemmed from ‘a dispute involving two rival groups’

A mass shooting that left 12 people wounded on Saturday afternoon at a summer festival in Ohio stemmed from “a dispute involving two rival groups,” according to police, NBC News reported. The incident, which disrupted the annual Old West End Festival in Toledo, occurred just after 5:30 PM. Investigators have since confirmed that the violence began as a foot chase and a physical altercation between these rival factions. During the confrontation, one individual pulled out a firearm and opened fire, which led someone from the opposing group to respond with gunfire of their own.

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Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle provided an update on Tuesday regarding the status of the investigation. He noted that while investigators believe some of the victims were intentionally targeted, the majority of those injured appear to have been innocent bystanders caught up in this senseless act of violence.

The age range of the 12 victims is quite broad, with the youngest being 14 and the oldest being 61. Police Lt. Dan Gerken previously noted that most of the victims were in their early 20s. Fortunately, all of the victims are expected to survive. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz confirmed at the Tuesday briefing that nine of the victims have already been released from the hospital.

The scene at the festival was chaotic

There were several hundred people in attendance when the gunfire broke out. Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Allison Armstrong praised the actions of those present during the immediate aftermath of the shooting. She highlighted how bystanders stepped in to administer tourniquets to the injuries of the victims and provide them with comfort. “While that act showed us the worst of humanity, what followed in the moments after showed us the very best,” Armstrong said.

Chief Troendle shared that detectives have been working diligently since the incident and have already identified several persons of interest. The gunmen believed to be responsible for the shooting are estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 24, and they remain at large. Investigators have successfully recovered two firearms that are believed to be connected to the shooting. “While there’s still work to be done, I can tell you that investigators continue to make progress,” Troendle said.

I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 6, 2026

There is also a strange detail regarding the moments leading up to the shooting that police are still investigating. A deputy sheriff at the festival was attempting to check a bag when an individual grabbed it and ran off. Chief Troendle stated that police are “still trying to piece all that together,” and it remains unclear who the bag belonged to or if it contained a firearm used in the shooting.

The Old West End Festival is a long-standing and beloved tradition in Toledo that typically features live music, food markets, and various events for families. Following the shooting, the event was halted a day early. The Old West End Association released a statement on Sunday confirming that the remainder of the festivities were canceled, stating that it would not be compassionate, responsible, or possible to continue the festival.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz expressed his desire to eventually finish hosting the festival, suggesting that late summer or early September would be an appropriate time to “put a bow on that weekend.” He emphasized the need for accountability, noting that the young people responsible for the shooting deserve to face the consequences of their actions.

He also mentioned that the city is currently discussing potential changes for future events, such as strengthened curfews and more opportunities to check bags. “Our heart is broken, and it will take time to work through what happened, and to seek to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” the mayor said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also weighed in on the situation, stating he was “deeply concerned” about the violence. He took to X to share his thoughts, writing that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. He added that he and the first lady were praying for everyone impacted by the incident and expressed confidence that law enforcement would locate the suspects.

Police had implemented extra security measures for the festival, including a large number of off-duty officers working the event and the use of mobile security cameras. Despite these precautions, the actions of a few individuals managed to disrupt a major community event, which adds to the list of violent crimes Ohio has witnessed recently.

As the investigation continues, authorities are relying on interviews with witnesses and victims, as well as a review of camera footage, to bring the perpetrators to justice. For now, the community is left to process the events of Saturday and look toward the future of their local traditions.

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