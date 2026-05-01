Tupac’s stepbrother files wrongful death lawsuit, and his crosshair is on someone already arrested for the crime and 99 other unnamed co-conspirators

A major new legal development has emerged in the long-standing mystery surrounding the death of Tupac Shakur as his stepbrother, Maurice, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. This legal action takes aim at Duane Keffe D Davis, who is currently the only person ever charged in connection to the 1996 murder of the rapper, Rolling Stone reported.

Recommended Videos

Beyond Davis, the lawsuit explicitly targets 99 unnamed co-conspirators, suggesting that the scope of the conspiracy behind the shooting was far larger than previously understood. This filing arrives as the legal community prepares for the upcoming criminal trial, which is currently scheduled to take place on August 10, 2026.

The lawsuit claims that there was a complex conspiracy to murder Tupac that involved much more than mere retaliation for a prior altercation. According to the court documents, fresh clues have been unearthed through grand jury transcripts and the Netflix documentary titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The documentary includes a recording from a police interview where Davis purportedly claims that Combs offered him 1 million dollars to murder Tupac. It is worth noting that Combs has furiously denied this allegation, characterizing the Netflix documentary as a shameful hit piece.

The legal team representing Maurice Shakur is using this civil action to dig deeper into the identities of those who may have helped facilitate the crime

Regarding the 99 unnamed individuals, the complaint states, While the investigation and public record have revealed the names of certain individuals who may have participated in or facilitated the murder, the specific nature and extent of each individual’s involvement and the identities of additional individuals who may have participated in planning, financing, directing, or carrying out the conspiracy remain unknown. By filing this suit, the plaintiffs hope to use the discovery process to uncover details that have remained hidden for nearly three decades.

The language within the filing highlights the frustration felt by the family regarding the lack of total accountability. Many individuals who were involved have long since passed way, while others have been hard to identify, reads the lawsuit. Yet, one thing is certain: there remain individuals who were involved in Tupac’s murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes. This action seeks to change that and to recover damages for the wrongful death of Tupac.

Tupac's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Keefe D.



Details: https://t.co/a8zybTvrOy pic.twitter.com/DK1UIDaquR — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2026

The history of the case against Davis is filled with conflicting statements and public admissions. Authorities arrested Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in September of 2023, more than 27 years after the shooting occurred. Davis admitted in 2018 that he was a passenger in the car carrying the person who shot the rapper.

He even went as far as self-publishing a memoir titled Compton Street Legend, which featured the tagline, “The last living eyewitness to Tupac’s murder is telling his story.” In that book, he wrote, “Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat. It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command. Keep your hands where I can see them. Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

Despite these previous admissions, including statements made to police in 2008 and 2009, Davis has since changed his tune. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and now claims that he was actually hundreds of miles away at his home in Los Angeles when the shooting took place. He currently remains imprisoned at Nevada’s High Desert State Prison due to jailhouse fight convictions.

This civil lawsuit is entirely separate from those criminal proceedings, though it relies on similar evidence to argue that a wider network of people was responsible for the violence on September 7, 1996, near the MGM Grand. As the 30th anniversary of the tragedy approaches this September, the legal system is finally attempting to piece together the full picture of what really happened that night.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy