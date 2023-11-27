All Boruto Arcs in Order

Boruto is the current sequel series taking place in the same world as the Naruto saga, with Boruto Uzumaki growing up to discover a rapidly changing status quo. Ninjas of Konoha and beyond are finding their lifestyle challenged throughout the story arcs of Boruto, with the looming Ohtsutsuki threat.
All Boruto Manga Story Arcs in Order
Much like the previous Naruto saga, Boruto is split into 2 parts, bridging the gap between childhood and adolescence in its story arcs. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is only 80 chapters long, with 6 story arcs, while Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has only just started with one arc so far. The story arcs are as follows:
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Manga Story Arc
|Chapters
|Versus Momoshiki Arc
|1-10
|Mujina Bandits Arc
|11-15
|Ao Arc
|16-23
|Kawaki Arc
|24-55
|Code’s Assault Arc
|56-67
|Omnipotence Arc
|68-80
|Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Manga Story Arc
|Chapters
|Boruto’s Return Arc
|1-Ongoing
The most interesting thing about this manga, despite other reasonable criticisms fans might have about it, is that it is anticipated eagerly every single month by the fans. This combined with a pretty excellent transition into the plot of Two Blue Vortex might just offer the redemption arc for the series, especially in anime form.
All Boruto Anime Story Arcs in Order
Honoring the legacy of the Naruto anime before it, along with other Pierrot anime like Bleach, Boruto is no stranger to filler. While this causes the anime to be a more bloated affair, it also means more content exploring the series’ various fun characters, and more Blu-rays to add to your shelf if you’re a collector, if you’re looking for silver linings!
The order of Boruto anime story arcs is as follows:
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Anime Story Arc
|Anime Episodes
|Manga Adaptation
|Academy Entrance Arc
|1-15
|N/A
|Sarada Uchiha Arc*
|19-24
|*Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring Sequel Mini-Series
|School Trip Arc
|25-32
|N/A
|Graduation Exams Arc
|34-37
|N/A
|Genin Mission Arc
|40-42
|N/A
|Byakuya Gang Arc
|43-47
|N/A
|Chunin Exams Arc
|51-66
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 1-10
|Chocho Arc
|67-69
|N/A
|Mitsuki’s Disappearance Arc
|71-92
|N/A
|Parent and Child Day Arc*
|93-95
|*Naruto Shinden: Parent and Child Day Novel
|Jugo Arc
|98-103
|N/A
|Steam Ninja Scrolls Arc*
|106-111
|*Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls Novel
|Konohamaru’s Love Arc
|116-119
|N/A
|One-Tail Escort Arc
|120-126
|N/A
|Time Slip Arc
|128-136
|N/A
|Mujina Bandits Arc
|141-151
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 11-15
|Kara Actuation Arc
|157-175
|N/A
|Vessel Arc
|178-187
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 16-23
|Kawaki Arc
|188-220
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 24-55
|Chunin Re-Examination Arc
|221-230
|N/A
|Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure Arc
|233-255
|N/A
|Kawaki & Himawari Academy Arc
|261-273
|N/A
|Labyrinth Game Arc
|274-281
|N/A
|Sasuke Retsuden Arc*
|282-286
|*Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust Novel
|Code’s Assault Arc
|287-293
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 56-67
This list omits several portions considered filler episodes or mixed canon episodes. It looks like the anime will ideally pick up on the Omnipotence Arc and start the time-skip like in the manga after that, allowing the series to sync up. Don’t forget, you can check this all out on Manga Plus or VIZ Media!
However, given that Two Blue Vortex will only have 5 chapters going into 2024, expect filler to help bridge the gap between the years. With certain characters asserting surprising positions of power, this will make a strong case in the future for watching the filler.
All Boruto Filler Episodes So Far
While purists might argue that anything not strictly based on the main manga is filler, that’d leave only ~77 episodes, which is absurd. But the following are undeniably filler episodes you can more easily skip:
- 16-18
- 33
- 48-50
- 70
- 96-97
- 104-105
- 112-115
- 137-140
- 231-232
- 256-260
Special cases exist in this such as Boruto Episode 39 being an adaptation of Boruto Chapter #0. These stories generally don’t add too much to the main plot, but they provide enticing portrayals of many of the series’ supporting characters such as Mitsuki. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying filler, just know that you’re not always going to get the same high-concept narratives on these individual episodes.
