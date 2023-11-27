All Boruto Arcs in Order

Image: Pierrot

Boruto is the current sequel series taking place in the same world as the Naruto saga, with Boruto Uzumaki growing up to discover a rapidly changing status quo. Ninjas of Konoha and beyond are finding their lifestyle challenged throughout the story arcs of Boruto, with the looming Ohtsutsuki threat.

All Boruto Manga Story Arcs in Order

Much like the previous Naruto saga, Boruto is split into 2 parts, bridging the gap between childhood and adolescence in its story arcs. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is only 80 chapters long, with 6 story arcs, while Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has only just started with one arc so far. The story arcs are as follows:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Manga Story Arc Chapters Versus Momoshiki Arc 1-10 Mujina Bandits Arc 11-15 Ao Arc 16-23 Kawaki Arc 24-55 Code’s Assault Arc 56-67 Omnipotence Arc 68-80

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Manga Story Arc Chapters Boruto’s Return Arc 1-Ongoing

The most interesting thing about this manga, despite other reasonable criticisms fans might have about it, is that it is anticipated eagerly every single month by the fans. This combined with a pretty excellent transition into the plot of Two Blue Vortex might just offer the redemption arc for the series, especially in anime form.

All Boruto Anime Story Arcs in Order

Honoring the legacy of the Naruto anime before it, along with other Pierrot anime like Bleach, Boruto is no stranger to filler. While this causes the anime to be a more bloated affair, it also means more content exploring the series’ various fun characters, and more Blu-rays to add to your shelf if you’re a collector, if you’re looking for silver linings!

The order of Boruto anime story arcs is as follows:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Anime Story Arc Anime Episodes Manga Adaptation Academy Entrance Arc 1-15 N/A Sarada Uchiha Arc* 19-24 *Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring Sequel Mini-Series School Trip Arc 25-32 N/A Graduation Exams Arc 34-37 N/A Genin Mission Arc 40-42 N/A Byakuya Gang Arc 43-47 N/A Chunin Exams Arc 51-66 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 1-10 Chocho Arc 67-69 N/A Mitsuki’s Disappearance Arc 71-92 N/A Parent and Child Day Arc* 93-95 *Naruto Shinden: Parent and Child Day Novel Jugo Arc 98-103 N/A Steam Ninja Scrolls Arc* 106-111 *Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls Novel Konohamaru’s Love Arc 116-119 N/A One-Tail Escort Arc 120-126 N/A Time Slip Arc 128-136 N/A Mujina Bandits Arc 141-151 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 11-15 Kara Actuation Arc 157-175 N/A Vessel Arc 178-187 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 16-23 Kawaki Arc 188-220 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 24-55 Chunin Re-Examination Arc 221-230 N/A Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure Arc 233-255 N/A Kawaki & Himawari Academy Arc 261-273 N/A Labyrinth Game Arc 274-281 N/A Sasuke Retsuden Arc* 282-286 *Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust Novel Code’s Assault Arc 287-293 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 56-67

This list omits several portions considered filler episodes or mixed canon episodes. It looks like the anime will ideally pick up on the Omnipotence Arc and start the time-skip like in the manga after that, allowing the series to sync up. Don’t forget, you can check this all out on Manga Plus or VIZ Media!

However, given that Two Blue Vortex will only have 5 chapters going into 2024, expect filler to help bridge the gap between the years. With certain characters asserting surprising positions of power, this will make a strong case in the future for watching the filler.

All Boruto Filler Episodes So Far

While purists might argue that anything not strictly based on the main manga is filler, that’d leave only ~77 episodes, which is absurd. But the following are undeniably filler episodes you can more easily skip:

16-18

33

48-50

70

96-97

104-105

112-115

137-140

231-232

256-260

Special cases exist in this such as Boruto Episode 39 being an adaptation of Boruto Chapter #0. These stories generally don’t add too much to the main plot, but they provide enticing portrayals of many of the series’ supporting characters such as Mitsuki. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying filler, just know that you’re not always going to get the same high-concept narratives on these individual episodes.

