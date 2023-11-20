Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Boruto’s mission to track down the Ten-Tails concealed by Code takes an abrupt turn in the latest chapter. With a darkening outlook on his task, and his pool of allies drastically shallow, things are looking grim coming up to the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5!

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5 is scheduled for a Wednesday, December 20, 2023 release date for fans in the West. It’ll be available at midnight JST on December 21, but for readers in North America, it’ll be available to read digitally at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on the VIZ Media Boruto portal and Manga Plus!

If you’re hoping to catch this as soon as it drops, check our release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 4, Boruto catches up to Code, but is too late: the Ohtsutsuki menace grows strength in numbers.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 Recap & Spoilers

Having used his toad allies to track down Code’s hideout, Boruto finds him but suddenly, no Ten Tails. It’s quickly revealed that they’ve taken humanoid form and attained self-awareness. Despite looking at Code like he’s his subordinate, Bug, trapped in a tree, the creature lunges at Boruto and Code. Seeing the threat ahead, Boruto rescinds the Uzuhiko to try to get Code to help.

Meanwhile, Sarada clashes with Kawaki in Shikamaru’s office to convince them to ally with Boruto to fight Code. But with the Divine Trees achieving sentience and becoming a new emergency, will that alliance be enough? These creatures are enamored with their new state of self-awareness and thirst for knowledge, but is their power and desire to consume more energy and the Ohtsutsuki going to make them the most dangerous menace yet?

Finally, the last panels see Boruto having retreated and speaking with Koji Kashin, being told not to be so rash. But it doesn’t help the mood much, as Boruto is revealed to be resting against a tree with Sasuke trapped inside, as he laments being unable to free his mentor just yet.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023