October 19th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Boruto Uzumaki is fighting Code in Konoha, and you’ll quickly see that it’s a one-sided affair. The titular protagonist has been honed over the last 3 years, suitably trained by the iconic Sasuke Uchiha. He’s adopted his taciturn behavior, fondness for darker attire, and even uses a sword. But fans were curious whether he’d truly be able to defeat Code, and how much his power has truly grown. Get ready here for the release date of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 to find out!

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 Release Date & Time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 is set for a Monday, November 20, 2023 release date. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Boruto: Two Blue Vortex portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re wondering when the chapter drops in your time zone, check below so you can see it as soon as it drops!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

Below is our countdown until the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4, aka Boruto Chapter 84:

In Chapter 3, we saw Boruto unleash the Rasengan Uzuhiko, and Kawaki successfully joined the fray.

RECAP: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 4

Boruto uses Rasengan Uzuhiko a close-combat jutsu that sends the chakra of the planet’s rotation into the body of his target. Code, afflicted with this, is confronted with two possibilities: release information about the Ten-Tails, or submit to its effects that will tear him apart from inside.

This series of panels is pretty badass, and Code’s commitment not to give him info saves him when Kawaki shows up. This intervention allows Code a moment to escape through one of his claw grimes. However, as we knew from the leaks, Boruto had planted one of his toads on him to gather intel, revealing the location of the Ten-Tails. Looks like things aren’t over yet for Code, but Boruto must now figure out a way to get Kawaki out of his way, or escape and seek out his target.

