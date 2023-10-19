Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Boruto Uzumaki is fighting Code in Konoha, and you’ll quickly see that it’s a one-sided affair. The titular protagonist has been honed over the last 3 years, suitably trained by the iconic Sasuke Uchiha. He’s adopted his taciturn behavior, fondness for darker attire, and even uses a sword. But fans were curious whether he’d truly be able to defeat Code, and how much his power has truly grown. Get ready here for the release date of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 to find out!

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 Release Date & Time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 is set for a Monday, November 20, 2023 release date. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Boruto: Two Blue Vortex portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re wondering when the chapter drops in your time zone, check below so you can see it as soon as it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Countdown: When Will Boruto Chapter 84 Release?

Below is our countdown until the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4, aka Boruto Chapter 84:

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter

4 Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

In Chapter 3, we saw Boruto unleash the Rasengan Uzuhiko, and Kawaki successfully joined the fray.

RECAP: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 4

Boruto uses Rasengan Uzuhiko a close-combat jutsu that sends the chakra of the planet’s rotation into the body of his target. Code, afflicted with this, is confronted with two possibilities: release information about the Ten-Tails, or submit to its effects that will tear him apart from inside.

This series of panels is pretty badass, and Code’s commitment not to give him info saves him when Kawaki shows up. This intervention allows Code a moment to escape through one of his claw grimes. However, as we knew from the leaks, Boruto had planted one of his toads on him to gather intel, revealing the location of the Ten-Tails. Looks like things aren’t over yet for Code, but Boruto must now figure out a way to get Kawaki out of his way, or escape and seek out his target.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023