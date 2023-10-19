Zom 100 Chapter 60 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 59 Spoilers

Images: Kotaro Takata / Bug Films, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Scare Dare is on in Zom 100, with Takemina and Izuna in for the fright night of their lives! Part of the Horror Mansion of the Dead mini-arc, just in time for Halloween, Takemina and Izuna find themselves terrorized by a mysterious hulking menace dragging a massive wooden mallet. It gives off major slasher vibes, but this latest chapter mixed in a bit of Resident Evil 7 to the mix. With the release date of Zom 100 Chapter 60, will the pair escape the Horror Mansion of the Dead in one piece?

Zom 100 Chapter 60 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Zom 100 Chapter 60 is currently set for a Saturday, November 18, 2023 release date. The chapter will be available at 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET on the VIZ Media Zom 100 portal and the VIZ Manga reader app! Each chapter is released monthly, but don’t forget about the ongoing anime!

If you live outside the above time zones, consider checking this release time guide for when Zom 100 Chapter 60 drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 5:00 PM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 6:00 PM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 7:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 8:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 9:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 9:00 PM BST UK and Ireland October 18, 1:00 AM GMT Europe October 18, 2:00 AM CEST Moscow October 18, 3:00 AM MSK India October 18, 5:30 AM IST Vietnam and Thailand October 18, 7:00 AM ICT Philippines October 18, 8:00 AM PHT

Countdown to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Chapter 60 Release Date

Zom 100 Chapter 60 Release

Date Countdown | AOTF

Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

In Chapter 59, the characters stalking the mansion capture Takemina and Izuna, but this is short-lived.

RECAP: Zom 100 Chapter 59 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 60

Akira and Shizuka bicker like an old married couple in the opening panels, wondering where their friends went. Takemina and Izuna quickly found their Scare Dare would be a fatal one for their travel companions. One by one, they are found dead as part of horror cliches, with Mercy being kept in a coffin. Selena and Kazuki are found dead, killed mid-coitus, another common slasher trope, and before we know it, Takemina and Izuna are captured.

They awaken in a hookah-smoke haze to their captors, Sugizo and an elderly couple known currently just as Grandpa and Grandma. It all feels like the early portion of Resident Evil 7, down to the rope bindings and Takemina’s escape. Grandma is a zombie, and this twisted family finds unfortunate travelers to feed her.

But as they try to escape, amid a series of setbacks and even a reference to The Shining, they see a light, a doorway that just opened. But Takemina, in the final panels, suggests holding back, planning a mysterious gambit.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023