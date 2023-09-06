Zom 100: Does Akira Get Together With Shizuka? [SPOILERS]

Image: Bug Films, Edited by Attack of the Fanboy

For those watching Zom 100, you’ll likely have noticed that it’s not your average zombie series. It’s an occasionally zany anime with hilarious comedy and surprisingly fun action packed together in one stylish package. But you’ve also definitely seen a spark between its quixotic protagonist and the shrewd, pragmatic woman he meets on a post-apocalyptic beer run. Sparks may fly between them, but does Akira Tendo get together with Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100? Be warned, spoilers are ahead!

[SPOILERS] Does Akira Tendo End Up With Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100?

As of Chapter 57 of the Zom 100 manga, the pair have confessed their love to one another and had a multi-page kissing scene. The two are pretty clearly a romantic couple. With how Chapter 56 ended, fans feared Shizuka might leave Akira behind to become a doctor and possibly end up with a handsome young physician, but Shizuka herself wouldn’t have been satisfied if she didn’t get a confession from Akira.

Image: Shogakukan

Image: Shogakukan

They share their first kiss in shallow water being chased by zombies, only to be saved by dolphins, allowing Akira to cross another item off his bucket list, #45.

It’s been a long time coming for Zom 100 fans, especially as the series is monthly, and recent chapters suggested she might have been the one who got away from Akira. But given his poor luck in the romantic department before the zombie pandemic, this was a much-deserved win, and the pair are really cute together.

When Did Akira Meet Shizuka in the Zom 100 Manga and Anime?

Akira meets Shizuka in Chapter 2 of the Zom 100 manga, and Episode 2 of the anime, as the first long-lasting survivor he encounters after the zombie apocalypse. It was love at first sight for him, and the pair continued to run into each other as they gained old and new friends along the way. We’ll see what the future has in store for the couple as more chapters are released for the manga!

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023