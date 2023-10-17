Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Leaks and Raw Scans Speak of Toads and Ten-Tails

Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / Pierrot / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is carrying on with the same forward momentum that Naruto Next Generations had, but promises to keep the ball rolling this time as Chapter 3 leaks show. With dozens of pages in every chapter, this V Jump series is one people eagerly anticipate monthly, and when raw scans surface, people are quick to dissect even the small amount of info some contain before translation. But with the latest leaks for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3, Boruto looks to have caught a lead on the Ten-Tails location thanks to a welcome returning companion: the toads.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Leaks & Raw Scans Show Boruto Working With Toads to Find the Ten-Tails

Leaks and raw scans are surfacing showing Boruto possibly planting toads on Code to feed him intel on the Ten-Tails location in Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3. For the fans reading since the Naruto days, the toads of Mount Myoboku are essential allies to some of Konoha’s top shinobi and have assisted in some incredible story arcs. They could only be summoned by Naruto, Jiraiya, Minato, Konohamaru, and more recently, Koji Kashin.

#BorutoTwoBlueVortexCh3spoilers

BORUTO IMPLANTED A TOAD ON CODE AND IS ACTIVELY COMMUNICATING TO FIGURE OUT IF THE TEN TAILS HAS BEEN SPOTTED🔥!



Meanwhile, not good news for bug unfortunately pic.twitter.com/jh8Ix6MGRP — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) October 17, 2023

There are two takeaways from this: returning conventions from Naruto are a welcome sight, in favor of too much future tech like in Naruto Next Generations; and Boruto is doing too well so far. He’s done nothing but wreck face in the past two chapters, which certainly fits given Sasuke has been his teacher, but it also means the other shoe could drop.

Code could be leading him into a trap, or some other nefarious plot device. It’s tough to say, but one thing I noticed is how quickly fans latched onto one particular character’s possible return.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Rumors Hinting at the Return of Koji Kashin

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Last Page Side Panel Text:



“Boruto, who has defeated Code with the power of his overwhelming Jutsu. The two toads that follow him are…!?”



I think chapter 4 will surely look to introduce the comeback of a major character👀🔥! pic.twitter.com/IG2QHUpLep — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 17, 2023

Koji Kashin was a fan-favorite character in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but has been absent for a while. But from the moment the toads began to appear, fans speculated that he was back, and you can measure their excitement pretty clearly.

The mere possibility of Koji appearing, the clone of Jiraiya possibly mentoring Boruto, and any number of speculations emerge to the excitement of fans. It’ll be interesting to see how he factors into the plot from here, especially with Boruto now a wrecking ball able to dispatch claw grimes en masse, but it seems an awful lot like this chapter wants you to see how many of Koji’s mannerisms he adopted on top of Sasuke’s.

Which Toad Does Boruto Use on Code?

Image: Pierrot

This is particular speculation because brand new characters from Mount Myoboku could be introduced, but given his patterns, the toad resembles any of the following existing characters:

Gamaden

Gamatatsu (only slightly)

Gerotora

Kousuke

This is without accounting for how new characters could be introduced, but their stature would line up fairly well and could make for a fun bit of trivia. However, until names are dropped, this should all be taken with a grain of salt.

