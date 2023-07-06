Image: Toei Animation

Get ready for an exciting month, home video enthusiasts! Crunchyroll has announced its Blu-ray and DVD releases for July 2023. One Piece Fans will be thrilled to know that the highly anticipated One Piece Film Red anime film takes the spotlight, along with the second installation of Obey Me, both of which are part of the five must-have anime series. You can purchase all these titles in Blu-ray and DVD formats at the Crunchyroll store.

All Crunchyroll Home Video Releases in July 2023

Image: Funimation

The home video releases in July 2023 are all very exciting. However, fans will quickly notice that no Limited Editions were announced, which is hugely disappointing. Still, these home video releases come with special features that still make them worth a purchase.

Here are all Crunchyroll’s July 2023 U.S. Home Video Releases:

Unfortunately, there is no indication when movies like One Piece Film Red will appear on Crunchyroll’s website as a streamable title. This is because Crunchyroll typically doesn’t get streaming rights for any of the One Piece movies making the purchase of a physical copy or digital purchase on another platform, necessary.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023