Part of the original Big Three, Naruto is one of the most popular anime of all time. Plenty of anime fans grew up with the show and even those who have never watched it can attest to its popularity.

Although Naruto’s anime and manga ended years ago, there may be fans looking to rewatch or re-read their favorite parts. But with hundreds of episodes and manga chapters, it can be a little difficult to keep track of everything. Luckily, this article on all Naruto arcs in order is here to help.

Every Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden Arc in Order

Naruto follows its titular character Naruto Uzumaki, a loudmouth ninja who is hated by his village for being the jinchūriki or vessel of the Nine-tailed demon fox, but is on a mission to have his peers recognize him and become his village’s leader, the Hokage.

The story is divided into two parts, Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden with many story arcs. We’ll cover all these arcs below in order with their corresponding anime episodes and manga chapters.

All Naruto Arcs

Story Arc Anime Episodes Manga Chapters Land of Waves Episodes 1 – 19 Chapters 1 – 33 Chunin Exams Episodes 20 – 67 Chapters 34 – 115 Konoha Crush Episodes 68 – 80 Chapters 116 – 138 Search For Tsunade Episodes 81 – 100 Chapters 139 – 171 Land Of Tea Escort Mission (Filler) Episodes 102 – 106 N/A Sasuke Recovery Mission Episodes 107 – 135 Chapters 172 – 238 Land Of Rice Fields Investigation Mission (Filler) Episodes 136 – 141 N/A Mizuki Tracking Mission (Filler) Episodes 142 – 147 N/A Bikochu Search Mission (Filler) Episodes 148 – 151 N/A Kurosuki Family Removal Mission (Filler) Episodes 152 – 157 N/A Gosunkugi Capture Mission (Filler) Episodes 159 – 160 N/A Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission (Filler) Episodes 162 – 167 N/A Kaima Capture Mission (Filler) Episodes 169 – 173 N/A Buried Gold Excavation Mission (Filler) Episodes 175 – 176 N/A Star Guard Mission (Filler) Episodes 178 – 183 N/A Peddlers Escort Mission (Filler) Episodes 187 – 191 N/A Third Great Beast Arc (Filler) Episodes 195 – 196 N/A Konoha Plans Recapture Mission (Filler) Episodes 197 – 201 N/A Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission (Filler) Episodes 203 – 207 N/A Gantetsu Escort Mission (Filler) Episodes 209 – 212 N/A Menma Memory Search Mission (Filler) Episodes 213 – 215 N/A Sunagakure Support Mission (Filler) Episodes 216 – 220 N/A

All Naruto: Shippuden Arcs

Story Arc Anime Episodes Manga Chapters Kazekage Rescue Mission Episodes 1 – 32 Chapters 245 – 281 Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission Episodes 33 – 53 Chapters 280 – 310 The Guardian Shinobi Twelve (Filler) Episodes 54 – 71 N/A Akatsuki Suppression Mission Episodes 72 – 88 Chapters 311 – 342 Three-Tails’ Appears (Filler) Episodes 89 – 112 N/A Itachi Pursuit Mission Episodes 113 – 118 Chapters 343 – 367 Kakashi Gaiden (Filler) Episodes 119 – 120 N/A Tale Of Jiraiya The Gallant Episodes 127 – 133 Chapters 368 – 383 Fated Battle Between Brothers Episodes 134 – 143 Chapters 384 – 412 Six-Tails Unleashed (Filler) Episodes 144 – 151 N/A Pain’s Assault Episodes 152 – 169 & 172 – 175 Chapters 413 – 453 Past Arc: The Locus Of Konoha (Filler) Episodes 176 – 196 N/A Five Kage Summit Episodes 197 – 221 Chapters 454 – 483 Fourth Shinobi World War: Countdown Episodes 215 – 222 Chapters 484 – 515 Paradise Life On A Boat (Filler) Episodes 223 – 242 N/A Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Episodes 261 – 270, 272 – 289, 296 – 310, & 312 – 321 Chapters 516 – 559 Power (Filler) Episodes 290 – 295 N/A Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax Episodes 322 – 348 & 362 – 375 Chapters 560 – 639 Kakashi’s Anbu Arc: The Shinobi That Lives In The Darkness (Filler) Episodes 349 – 361 N/A Birth Of The Ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki Episodes 378 – 388, 391 – 393, 414 – 421, & 424 – 431 Chapters 640 – 677 Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook: The Tale Of Naruto The Hero (Filler) Episodes 432 – 450 N/A Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes Episodes 451 – 455, 458 – 468, & 470 – 479 Chapters 678 – 699 Itachi Shinden Book: Light And Darkness (Filler) Episodes 453 – 458 N/A Childhood (Filler) Episodes 480 – 483 N/A Sasuke Shinden: Book Of Sunrise (Filler) Episodes 484 – 488 N/A Shikamaru Hiden: A Cloud Drifting In Silent Darkness (Filler) Episodes 489 – 493 N/A Konoha Hiden: The Perfect Day For A Wedding (Filler) Episodes 494 – 500 N/A

You can watch Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden on Crunchyroll and read the manga through VIZ Media or the official Manga PLUS app.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023