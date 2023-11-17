All Naruto Arcs in Order

Follow Naruto as he fulfills his dream of becoming Hokage.

November 17th, 2023 by Areeba Khan
All Naruto Arcs in Order
Image: Pierrot

Part of the original Big Three, Naruto is one of the most popular anime of all time. Plenty of anime fans grew up with the show and even those who have never watched it can attest to its popularity.

Although Naruto’s anime and manga ended years ago, there may be fans looking to rewatch or re-read their favorite parts. But with hundreds of episodes and manga chapters, it can be a little difficult to keep track of everything. Luckily, this article on all Naruto arcs in order is here to help.

Related: Best Naruto Watch Order | All Naruto Movies and Shows in Order

Every Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden Arc in Order

Naruto follows its titular character Naruto Uzumaki, a loudmouth ninja who is hated by his village for being the jinchūriki or vessel of the Nine-tailed demon fox, but is on a mission to have his peers recognize him and become his village’s leader, the Hokage.

The story is divided into two parts, Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden with many story arcs. We’ll cover all these arcs below in order with their corresponding anime episodes and manga chapters.

All Naruto Arcs

Story ArcAnime Episodes Manga Chapters
Land of WavesEpisodes 1 – 19Chapters 1 – 33
Chunin ExamsEpisodes 20 – 67Chapters 34 – 115
Konoha CrushEpisodes 68 – 80Chapters 116 – 138
Search For TsunadeEpisodes 81 – 100Chapters 139 – 171
Land Of Tea Escort Mission (Filler)Episodes 102 – 106N/A
Sasuke Recovery MissionEpisodes 107 – 135Chapters 172 – 238
Land Of Rice Fields Investigation Mission (Filler)Episodes 136 – 141N/A
Mizuki Tracking Mission (Filler)Episodes 142 – 147N/A
Bikochu Search Mission (Filler)Episodes 148 – 151N/A
Kurosuki Family Removal Mission (Filler)Episodes 152 – 157N/A
Gosunkugi Capture Mission (Filler)Episodes 159 – 160N/A
Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission (Filler)Episodes 162 – 167N/A
Kaima Capture Mission (Filler)Episodes 169 – 173N/A
Buried Gold Excavation Mission (Filler)Episodes 175 – 176N/A
Star Guard Mission (Filler)Episodes 178 – 183N/A
Peddlers Escort Mission (Filler)Episodes 187 – 191N/A
Third Great Beast Arc (Filler)Episodes 195 – 196N/A
Konoha Plans Recapture Mission (Filler)Episodes 197 – 201N/A
Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission (Filler)Episodes 203 – 207N/A
Gantetsu Escort Mission (Filler)Episodes 209 – 212N/A
Menma Memory Search Mission (Filler)Episodes 213 – 215N/A
Sunagakure Support Mission (Filler)Episodes 216 – 220N/A

All Naruto: Shippuden Arcs

Story ArcAnime Episodes Manga Chapters
Kazekage Rescue MissionEpisodes 1 – 32Chapters 245 – 281
Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance MissionEpisodes 33 – 53Chapters 280 – 310
The Guardian Shinobi Twelve  (Filler)Episodes 54 – 71N/A
Akatsuki Suppression MissionEpisodes 72 – 88Chapters 311 – 342
Three-Tails’ Appears (Filler)Episodes 89 – 112N/A
Itachi Pursuit MissionEpisodes 113 – 118Chapters 343 – 367
Kakashi Gaiden (Filler)Episodes 119 – 120N/A
Tale Of Jiraiya The GallantEpisodes 127 – 133Chapters 368 – 383
Fated Battle Between BrothersEpisodes 134 – 143Chapters 384 – 412
Six-Tails Unleashed (Filler)Episodes 144 – 151N/A
Pain’s AssaultEpisodes 152 – 169 & 172 – 175Chapters 413 – 453
Past Arc: The Locus Of Konoha (Filler)Episodes 176 – 196N/A
Five Kage Summit Episodes 197 – 221Chapters 454 – 483
Fourth Shinobi World War: CountdownEpisodes 215 – 222Chapters 484 – 515
Paradise Life On A Boat (Filler)Episodes 223 – 242N/A
Fourth Shinobi World War: ConfrontationEpisodes 261 – 270, 272 – 289, 296 – 310, & 312 – 321Chapters 516 – 559
Power (Filler)Episodes 290 – 295N/A
Fourth Shinobi World War: ClimaxEpisodes 322 – 348 & 362 – 375Chapters 560 – 639
Kakashi’s Anbu Arc: The Shinobi That Lives In The Darkness (Filler)Episodes 349 – 361N/A
Birth Of The Ten-Tails’ JinchurikiEpisodes 378 – 388, 391 – 393, 414 – 421, & 424 – 431Chapters 640 – 677
Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook: The Tale Of Naruto The Hero (Filler)Episodes 432 – 450N/A
Kaguya Otsutsuki StrikesEpisodes 451 – 455, 458 – 468, & 470 – 479Chapters 678 – 699
Itachi Shinden Book: Light And Darkness (Filler)Episodes 453 – 458N/A
Childhood (Filler)Episodes 480 – 483N/A
Sasuke Shinden: Book Of Sunrise (Filler)Episodes 484 – 488N/A
Shikamaru Hiden: A Cloud Drifting In Silent Darkness (Filler)Episodes 489 – 493N/A
Konoha Hiden: The Perfect Day For A Wedding (Filler)Episodes 494 – 500N/A

You can watch Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden on Crunchyroll and read the manga through VIZ Media or the official Manga PLUS app.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Areeba Khan has been writing in the entertainment niche since 2020. Her favorite anime include Death Note, Monster, Code Geass, and Naruto. When she’s not watching or writing about anime, she likes to read, cosplay, and watch Christopher Nolan movies.

More Stories by Areeba Khan

More on Attack of the Fanboy :