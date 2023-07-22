Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Things have been looking down in the Seireitei in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation. However, a recent development happened enabling them to fight back against the deadly invasion taking place. But is this retaliation enough yet to rekindle hope for survival? Viewers may have many questions, and the season is still in its early episodes, so get ready for what comes next! Prepare for the release date of f Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17 English Sub Release Date and Time

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17 will release on Saturday, July 29, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

If you live outside the above regions but want to know when the next episode drops, check this release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, the defenders can unleash their Bankai, but in doing so things may have gotten worse.

Soi Fon Channels Her Inner Oppenheimer, Shinji Inverts Subtitles, and Glorious Action Erupts in TYBW Episode 16

The Soul Reapers were in a tough spot in the previous episodes, but in Episode 16, things might finally be looking up. Senzu Beans Shineiyaku are devised as a means to prevent their Bankai from being stolen. If you need a refresher, they’re the natural extension of the Zanpakuto abilities unique to their users. Furthermore, the conclusion is drawn that adding Hollow qualities to these attacks would be poisonous to Quincy invaders.

Soi Fon, wounded from her fight, is given a Shineiyaku and is thus able to manifest her Bankai, Jakuho Raikoben. The weapon resembles a golden recoilless rifle and causes a devastating explosion that almost looks like a mid-air nuclear detonation, drawing fun comparisons to Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, Shinji Hirako steals the show when his Zanpakuto abilities are showcased, bending and inverting reality. His Bankai, Sakashima Yokoshima Happo Fusagari reverses all shots fired at him, annihilating his opponents. Even his speech is inverted, with subtitles written backward regardless of your viewing medium.

In my review of the Part 2 premiere, I stated that I was waiting for the real excitement to begin, and here it has. But Yhwach demonstrates that things are not over yet, with his Stern Ritters seemingly awakening insane power just as the episode closes, set loose by the Bankai attacks. Things look like they’re heating up for the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17, titled “Heart of Wolf.”

- This article was updated on July 22nd, 2023