"Your daydream of a battle brimming with hope and warmth ends now."

July 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War TYBW Part 2 Episode 17 Release
Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Things have been looking down in the Seireitei in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation. However, a recent development happened enabling them to fight back against the deadly invasion taking place. But is this retaliation enough yet to rekindle hope for survival? Viewers may have many questions, and the season is still in its early episodes, so get ready for what comes next! Prepare for the release date of f Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17 English Sub Release Date and Time

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17 will release on Saturday, July 29, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

If you live outside the above regions but want to know when the next episode drops, check this release time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, the defenders can unleash their Bankai, but in doing so things may have gotten worse.

Soi Fon Channels Her Inner Oppenheimer, Shinji Inverts Subtitles, and Glorious Action Erupts in TYBW Episode 16

The Soul Reapers were in a tough spot in the previous episodes, but in Episode 16, things might finally be looking up. Senzu Beans Shineiyaku are devised as a means to prevent their Bankai from being stolen. If you need a refresher, they’re the natural extension of the Zanpakuto abilities unique to their users. Furthermore, the conclusion is drawn that adding Hollow qualities to these attacks would be poisonous to Quincy invaders.

Soi Fon, wounded from her fight, is given a Shineiyaku and is thus able to manifest her Bankai, Jakuho Raikoben. The weapon resembles a golden recoilless rifle and causes a devastating explosion that almost looks like a mid-air nuclear detonation, drawing fun comparisons to Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, Shinji Hirako steals the show when his Zanpakuto abilities are showcased, bending and inverting reality. His Bankai, Sakashima Yokoshima Happo Fusagari reverses all shots fired at him, annihilating his opponents. Even his speech is inverted, with subtitles written backward regardless of your viewing medium.

In my review of the Part 2 premiere, I stated that I was waiting for the real excitement to begin, and here it has. But Yhwach demonstrates that things are not over yet, with his Stern Ritters seemingly awakening insane power just as the episode closes, set loose by the Bankai attacks. Things look like they’re heating up for the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 17, titled “Heart of Wolf.”

- This article was updated on July 22nd, 2023

