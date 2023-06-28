Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Release Date and Time

Image: VIZ Media / Pierrot

Bleach is back yet again with the second cour of Thousand-Year Blood War. It’s extremely exciting to see the adaptation of its final arc so many years after the original anime stopped airing. Regarded as a sequel, the anime is still very much Bleach at its core, but with gorgeous visuals and color and a massively increased production budget. For fans hoping to see more, the wait will soon be over. Check here for everything there is to know about the release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Release Date

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will release on July 8, 2023 for Hulu in the United States and Disney+ for international viewers. This means Episode 14 of the final arc adaptation will be available to stream as part of a HUGE Summer 2023 anime lineup.

Bleach: TYBW Episode 14 Release Time

Episode 14 of the final arc is set to air at 11 PM JST on TV Tokyo, with the simulcast likely available up to a half hour later. For now, until an official release time is confirmed, prepare to check your Hulu or Disney+ Bleach portals for new episodes at the following times based on your region:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 5:00 PM MSK India 7:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:00 PM ICT Philippines 10:00 PM PHT

In Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2, prepare to see Ichigo’s training pay off, as they prepare for the fight against the Quincy.

Do You Need to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 Before Part 2?

Yes, if you want to check out Bleach, you will need to watch TYBW Part 1 first, the entire sequel series is an adaptation of the eponymous final manga arc. It’s also a magnificent, loyal, filler-free production with fantastic visuals that’ll surely please any fan, but the core argument for watching it in order is the plot. The story will lack context if you watch Part 2 first, and if this is a question at all, then the bigger question on peoples’ minds should be:

Do You Need to Watch Bleach Before TYBW?

This one is a more loaded question. The first Bleach anime was not exactly bold territory for Shonen anime at the time, turning out to be the least-memorable of the Big Three adaptations. However, leaning into the previous point, watching Bleach gives greater context on the scale and significance of the conflict in TYBW along with building up its characters. But if you choose this route, just know: this series has the highest concentration of filler out of the Big Three, so use this guide to skip the unnecessary bits.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023