Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 3 Release Window

The end of the second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is rapidly approaching, and anyone who’s read the final story arc of Tite Kubo’s supernatural shonen epic knows that its long-awaited anime adaption still has much more material to cover. Yhwach’s plans for the Soul Society and the world of the living have only begun to unfold, and Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies still have a long way to go before they are even remotely ready to face off against the King of the Wandenreich in combat. The best things in this world come in threes, so here’s when we think the third chapter of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will air.

When Will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 3 Release?

As of writing, a third season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has already been announced. This information was confirmed in mid-September last year, just over a month before the first season began airing on television. This announcement also revealed that the series would run for four seasons, each spanning thirteen episodes. Considering that the Thousand War Blood War arc is just over two hundred chapters long, having four seasons gives Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War plenty of time to cover every surprising, terrifying, and awesome development that unfolds during the Soul Society’s war against the Wandenreich.

Since the previous two seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War followed an incredibly similar release schedule, it’s safe to assume that the third season will premiere in October of next year. The first season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War began airing on October 11th, 2022, allowing it to dominate the autumn anime season. This year, the second season premiered on July 8th, and Shinigami, Hollows, and Quincy have dominated most discussions surrounding anime.

If the release pattern set by previous seasons is anything to go by, the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s third season will drop sometime in the fall of next year. While it is excellent to know when new episodes will drop, it does mean that viewers will have to wait at least nine months to see what happens after the conclusion of season two. Knowing where the anime is within the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Season 2 will likely end on a massive cliffhanger that reveals the final phase of Yhwach’s master plan, so fans had better start getting ready for it.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023