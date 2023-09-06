Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: What Is a Fullbringer, Explained

Screenshot: Studio Pierrot

The world of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the most diverse in anime, thanks to the many spirits and creatures that inhabit it. One of the most mysterious and confusing creatures this universe has to offer is the Fullbringers, humans with powers similar to those of a Hollow.

While the show does its best to explain the origins of these creatures, many fans can still be confused as to what constitutes a Fullbringer. Below, we will explain as to what are the Fullbringers in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Beware of spoilers for Bleach.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s Fullbringers Brought to Light

Fullbringers are humans who are aware of the spirits and entities that live among them. Unlike other humans who can see spirits, Fullbringers are capable of controlling the energy of these spirits, via the Reiryoku that both objects and living creatures possess.

A Fullbringer is born when one of their parents survived the attack of a Hollow, another type of spirit from the Bleach universe. When someone survives an encounter with a Hollow, they are imbued with some of their spiritual energy. If they have children after, this energy is passed onto their kids, turning them into a Fullbringer.

What Other Abilities Does a Fullbringer Possess?

By using the Reiryoku around them, Fullbringers are capable of feats no regular human could achieve. They can accelerate their speed, which gives them the ability to jump or run long distances in seconds. They can also use this technique to increase the strength of their attacks by accelerating the air around them.

If a Fullbringer feels a deep connection to an object, they can bond with it to use it as their unique weapon. With this ability, even a regular item can become a deadly utensil. Each object is transformed into a different weapon, depending on the Fullbringer that uses it.

Lastly, a Fullbringer can give their powers to a human with spiritual powers, such as a Substitute Shinigami, or receive more power by entering Hueco Mundo. If a Fullbringer willingly gives his power away, they become a regular human, as their spiritual essence is gone. If they enter Hueco Mundo, they become several times more powerful, due to their Hollow Nature.

What Is a Hollow?

Hollows are powerful and unhinged spirits that have become violent and cruel due to their long stay in the human realm. They are born from spirits that did not cross to the other side, slowly turning dark and beastly. They enjoy causing suffering and destroying anything they come across, humans included.

They are some of the first major villains in the show, acting as Ichigo’s first test as a Shinigami. However, there are other kinds of Hollows, who are more aware of their actions. Despite their awareness, they are still violent and blood-thirsty creatures.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023