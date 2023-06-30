Dark Gathering Episode 1 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: OLM Team Masuda

In Spring, Keitaro met the precocious child Yayoi and had his life changed forever in Dark Gathering. The series has been running since March 2019 but is only just recently being made widely available to Western audiences. The supernatural horror anime is promising to be a spooky adaptation of the surprisingly macabre Shonen manga. Get ready for the Dark Gathering Episode 1 English sub release date here!

Dark Gathering Episode 1 English Sub Release Date

Dark Gathering Episode 1 will release with the English sub on July 9, 2023. The series will be available to simulcast exclusively on HIDIVE, and is planned for a 2-cour season with 25 episodes. With the series having 12 volumes and more on the way, the anime will cover quite a bit of the story with Season 1.

If you’re looking to read the manga, you can catch it at the VIZ Media Dark Gathering portal! But it hasn’t caught up with the full Japanese run yet, so chances are, you’ll get ahead of the manga with this adaptation. However, with exceptional use of shading to convey ghosts, gore, and overall mood, this manga is one you must not sleep on.

Dark Gathering Episode 1 Release Time

Image: OLM Team Masuda

As of right now, there is not a confirmed release time for the Dark Gathering Episode 1 English sub. This is a developing story, so we will add more details as soon as they become available, as well as a countdown for when you can catch it on HIDIVE!

What is Dark Gathering?

Imagine a monster-taming series but with the tense trappings of a modern horror franchise like The Conjuring or Insidious. The series stars Keitaro Gentoga as a natural medium with a talent for attracting ghosts and a cursed right hand. He becomes the unwitting tutor to Yayoi Hozuki, the undeniable breakout star of the series, a young girl seeking to capture ghosts while seeking out her mother after a traumatic incident that left her with 2 pupils in each eye.

Within the first chapter, the characters embark on a ghost-hunting adventure complete with vengeful spirits ready to choke the life out of intruders much like the fate of a murder victim in that same site. Dark Gathering is steeped in blood and darkness while remaining just goofy enough with occasional pervy humor characteristic of a Shonen series.

With OLM Inc. behind the series, it’ll be run well, especially when you consider that the studio previously handled Berserk and Pokemon in the same year, two series with wildly different aesthetics that Dark Gathering balances.

- This article was updated on June 29th, 2023