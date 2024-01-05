Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon‘s first episode was a delectable treat that gave anime fans a hearty helping of cozy character-driven comedy while providing some genuinely compelling intrigue to chew on. Fortunately, it was only the first course of what’s shaping up to be a season of low-stakes, high-fantasy culinary delight.

Delicious in Dungeon’s first episode does an excellent job setting the tone of the series, and the next is set to see our hapless band of adventures take the first steps on their journey. Here’s the release date and countdown for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2 Release Details & Countdown

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2 is set to be released on January 11th, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. Much like Demon Slayer, Delicious in Dungeon is simulcast, meaning its English dub is uploaded to Netflix while the Japanese version airs in its home country.

Delicious in Dungeon’s first season will air throughout winter 2024, and fans of this food-themed fantasy probably won’t want to miss one of its twenty-four episodes. Here’s a release date timezone guide to help you do just that!

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 6:30 A.M. Mountain Time (MST) 6:30 A.M. Central Time (CT) 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time (EST) 8:30 A.M. Atlantic Time (AST) 9:30 A.M. British Summer Time (BST) 2:30 P.M. Central European Time (CEST) 2:30 P.M. Moscow (MSK) 5:30 P.M., January 12th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 6:30 P.M., January 12th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 8:30 P.M., January 12th. Philippines (PHT) 2:00 P.M., January 12th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 A.M., January 12th.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2 Recap

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 1 opens with a Fairy Tail-style narration that explains the history of the titular dungeon, revealing the existence of the treasure-ridden Golden Kingdom that supposedly lies in its deepest depths. We then cut to a climactic battle between a party of adventurers and a red dragon that ends with the party’s cleric, Falin, sacrificing herself to teleport her friends to safety.

Unwilling to abandon his sister and unphased by the party’s lack of funds, Failin’s brother Laios re-enters the dungeon, accompanied somewhat reluctantly by the half-elven mage Marcille and halfling thief Chilchuck. Once inside, he reveals he plans to survive by cooking and eating the diverse host of monsters that inhabit the dungeon.

Almost as soon as they enter the dungeon, the party finds, kills, and begins to cook a living mushroom. Their unusual food choice attracts the attention of Senshi, an eccentric dwarven warrior with in-depth knowledge of the biology and anatomy of monsters. Senshin agrees to join them upon learning their intentions, hoping to cook the red dragon.

Descending to the forested second level of the dungeon, the party encounters a man-eating plant that nearly devours Marcille. Working as a team, the party defeats the plant and uses its fruit to cook a delicious stew, ending the episode.

This article was updated on January 4th, 2024