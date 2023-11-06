Does Zeke Die in Attack on Titan? Answered

Image: Hajime Isayama

Zeke is an interesting character in Attack on Titan. With the ability to transform into the Beast Titan, he starts as the antagonist responsible for Commander Erwin Smith’s death.

He then starts working with the people of Paradis, although he ultimately betrays them.

Attack on Titan’s season four sees Zeke reveal his plan to euthanize all Eldians, siding with his younger half-brother Eren to start the Rumbling. With all that in mind, does Zeke die in Attack on Titan? Keep reading for the answer.

Beware of major spoilers for Attack on Titan’s manga and anime. You have been warned.

Is Zeke Dead in Attack on Titan? [SPOILERS]

Yes, Zeke Yeager is dead in Attack on Titan’s anime and manga. Killing Zeke was the best way to cut off Eren’s connection to royal blood and stop the Rumbling, so his death was bound to happen. But what caught viewers off guard were the details of Zeke’s death.

After being taken by the Okapi Titan, Armin enters the Paths and sees a tired Zeke making something out of the sand. The two start a conversation, with Zeke expressing how the purpose of life is to multiply. He then explains the nature of the Paths, calling it a “world free of death.”

Related: All Characters Who Died in Attack on Titan

Armin eventually asks if there’s a way to return to the outside world, to which Zeke replies that he thinks it’s impossible. He then questions Armin’s motivations, arguing that death may be freedom from the suffering of the world and the desire for multiplication. This leads to Armin recounting a memory of racing uphill with Eren and Mikasa. Although ordinary, such small moments made him think they were the reason he was born, and he considers them incredibly precious.

Listening to this, Zeke remembers his precious memories of playing catch with Mr. Ksaver. He then looks behind him to see some of the previous Titan Shifters, including Mr. Ksaver and his father, convincing them to help Armin and his friends. He also decides to end the Rumbling himself, intentionally revealing himself to Levi who quickly beheads him.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023