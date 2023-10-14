Dragon Ball Daima Release Date Window

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama’s last entry to his beloved franchise, took the world by storm when its trailer was released. With just that single teaser, the show became one of the most anticipated releases of the last few years. Fans all over the world have shared how hyped they are about the chance to see a new adventure from Toriyama himself.

Related: Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

However, the trailer for the upcoming series was not specific about the date on which it will be released. Followers of the series have been questioning when they can expect Goku and friends to return to their screens. Below, we have compiled all the information available about the release date window for Dragon Ball Daima.

When Can You Expect Dragon Ball Daima?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

The trailer for Dragon Ball Daima did not provide any set date for the release of this new show. Nonetheless, it did indicate that the series will be released sometime around Fall 2024. This means that the show will most likely be released between October and November, which is the usual time at which popular or anticipated anime becomes available.

Related: All Dragon Ball Z Arcs in Order

However, many fans speculate that Toriyama may want to delay the release so it will occur on the same day as Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary. If this is true, the show will be released on November 20, 2024. However, until an official date is announced, this is simply speculation.

Dragon Ball Dima Streaming Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Like the release date, nothing has been confirmed concerning the streaming services in which Damia will be available. Still, most fans expect it to be Crunchyroll, as this service has been the home of all Dragon-Ball-related content for a long while.

Fans can find most shows from the franchise on this streaming platform, from the original series to Super. To enjoy these amazing shows, you have to pay a small fee, so it is wise to consider this before the release of Damia.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023