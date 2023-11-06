Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 10 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s latest episode saw Frieren begin her fight against Aura the Guillotine and her immortal army. Meanwhile, Fern and Stark re-encountered Lügner and Linie after rescuing and treating an injured Graf Granat.

The young warrior and mage managed to prove their mettle by killing their respective opponents, but Frieren’s fight against Aura has only just begun. Prepare for the two mages’ clash with the English sub release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 10!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 10 Release Date and Time

Episode 10 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is all set to drop on Friday, November 10, 2023, as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET.

Excited for the new episode? Check out our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 10 release time zone guide below for the exact time it drops in your region.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Episode 9 saw Stark and Fern successfully kill Lügner and Linie while Frieren fought against Aura’s army.

When Does The Next Episode of the Frieren English Dub Release?

The first seven episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Dub are already available on Crunchyroll. Episode eight English dub drops on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 12:30 PM PT / 2:30 PM CT / 3:30 PM ET.

RECAP: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 9 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 10

Episode nine starts with a bandaged Graf Granat telling Fern and Stark about Aura the Guillotine’s Submission Magic. Using the Scales of Obedience, the demon mage can subjugate anyone with smaller mana reserves than her. While risky magic, with Aura’s gigantic mana reserves, it practically guarantees victory.

There is also the threat posed by the remaining members of the demonic envoy. The young warrior and mage decide to split up, with Fern tasked with evacuating civilians while Stark intends to beg Frieren to return and defeat the two demons. But before they can do so, they are attacked by Lügner and Linie. After some ferocious fighting, Stark manages to kill Linie while Fern kills Lügner.

Meanwhile, Frieren dispels the magic cast on some of Aura’s immortal soldiers and prepares to fight Aura herself. The anime’s episode 10 should cover the much-awaited fight between Frieren and Aura along with more information on Frieren’s secretive past.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023