Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 12 English Sub Release Date & Time

The latest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End marks the end of Aura the Guillotine as Frieren and her companions continue their journey to Ende. But winters in the Northern Lands are harsh and the trio is caught in a blizzard and forced to take shelter.

There they meet Kraft the Monk, another elf stuck in the blizzard who generously shares his supplies with them. As they go their separate ways, Kraft is confident he will see Frieren again in a couple hundred years. Prepare as the trio makes their way to AuBerst with the English sub-release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 12!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 12 Release Date and Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s episode 12 is scheduled for release on Friday, November 24, 2023. The episode will drop as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 10:00 AM ET.

Can’t wait for the newest episode? Check out our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 12 release time zone guide for the exact time it drops in your region.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 2:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Episode 11 saw the trio re-continuing their journey after pausing for six months to wait out the Northern Lands’ harsh winter.

When Does The Next Episode of the Frieren English Dub Release?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s English Dub is available on Crunchyroll till the first nine episodes. The English Dub for episode ten is all set to drop on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM CT / 2:30 PM ET.

RECAP: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 11 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 12

Episode 11 marks the end of Aura the Guillotine as Graf Granat arranges funeral rights for the dead soldiers finally freed from her control. After Graf expresses his eternal gratitude to Frieren and her comrades, the townspeople celebrate in their honor.

Equipped with the proper gear to bear the Northern Lands’ harsh winter, the trio continues their journey. But are forced to take shelter when their party is hit by a blizzard. Next, they meet an elven monk named Kraft. He helps a collapsed Stark recover and generously shares his supplies which he’s finally able to access with the mages’ help.

The episode ends with Kraft and the trio going their separate ways when the winter calms down six months after they first met. Although Kraft is certain he and Frieren will meet again in a couple of hundred years. Episode 12 will likely see the trio continue their journey to AuBerst so Frieren can get her first-class mage certification.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023