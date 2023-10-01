Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

The eternal battle between good and evil continues in Goblin Slayer Season 2. Our hero is ready to keep purging the world from these evil creatures, accompanied by his loyal allies and his trusted weapons. The goblins will not rest, nor will our brave warriors until they can assure everyone in the world will be safe.

The second season of the anime has been long-awaited by fans for many months, and the time to enjoy this new adventure is almost upon us. Below is all the information needed to enjoy Goblin Slayer Season 2, like the time and date it will be released, and where you can enjoy it.

All You Need to Know About the Release of Goblin Slayer Season 2

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Golbin Slayer Season 2 is set to be released this coming October 7, 2023, in Japan at around 01:05 AM JST. As is usual with these shows, the first episode will be aired through Japanese local TV Networks. Sometime later, typically around one or two hours after the official Japanese broadcast, the episode will become available for streaming.

As of September, no information about the release time of Goblin Slayer Season 2 has been given. However, fans are expecting it to be announced a few days before October 6, 2023, the official release day for most countries outside of Japan.

Where Can You Enjoy the Show?

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Like the first season of the anime, Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be released internationally via Crunchyroll. The streaming service will be in charge of uploading the English-sub version of the episodes once they have been aired in Japan.

It is necessary to remind fans that Crunchyroll requires a fee for its use. Still, by paying the small amount needed to stream the show, you will also gain access to all the episodes of Season 1 of the anime.

What is Goblin Slayer About?

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Goblins are known for how aggressive and cruel they can be, but most adventurers turn a blind eye to them due to their status as the weakest monsters. These creatures have free range to pillage, destroy, kill, and commit atrocities, as almost no adventurer will want to waste their time killing them.

One man, accompanied by those whom he has inspired with his bravery, has taken it upon himself to stop the Goblins and their horrible acts. He and his friends are the only ones standing between the terrible Goblins and the innocent people who have been abandoned by the rest of the world.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2023