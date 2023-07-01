Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Finale English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam has had a great year, with The Witch From Mercury being a significantly good take on the iconic mecha series. As it’s about to close out its second season, there have been some intense developments. Throughout its run since last year, we’ve seen the juxtaposed school antics with the horrors of war lurking behind every corner. As we gear up for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2 finale and the release of its English sub, will we get a shocker like we did last year?

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season Finale: Episode 24 English Sub Release Date and Time

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will release the English sub of Episode 24, the Season 2 Finale, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. It will be available to simulcast on Crunchyroll at 2:30 AM PT / 4:30 AM CT / 5:30 AM ET. Additionally, you can catch the English dub for Episode 22 that same day 12 hours later, at 2:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM CT / 5:30 PM ET.

If you’re looking to catch the show as it drops, and are worried it’ll air similarly early in your region, worry not! We swoop in like Aerial with the time zone guide to show you when the next episode of WfM drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:30 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:30 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:30 AM GMT Europe 11:30 AM CEST Moscow 12:30 PM MSK India 3:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:30 PM ICT Philippines 5:30 PM PHT

The latest episode, a planetary-scale super laser attack by the Space Assembly League to destroy Quiet Zero and the Benerit Group headquarters is blocked by Aerial, but at a hefty cost.

Will There Be More Gundam: The Witch From Mercury After Season 2?

This remains unconfirmed, but given the Season 2 finale titled “Final Episode” maybe don’t be hasty to get your hopes up. Fans have pointed out that the worldbuilding is strong enough to merit additional seasons of WfM, or at least more content on the Ad Stella timeline.

What The Witch From Mercury did fairly well throughout the series, was pace itself and remind the viewers of the complicated lives of students in a world enamored with mobile suits, and how quickly they can be turned to child soldiers.

If Season 2 can end on a similar note to that of Season 1, soaked in blood and subversion, or perhaps a memorably uplifting note. There are still so many more hopeful moments that the series could have, such as medical applications of GUND tech, that could make for interesting story developments.

There’s also the angle that Gundam as a franchise is doing very well lately, and this series has only boosted that success. The future is bright for this mecha mainstay, and it seems a waste not to tell more in the world of Ad Stella Gundam.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023