Hell’s Paradise: How to Read the Manga After Season 1

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Hell’s Paradise is the latest MAPPA adaptation about to conclude after a fruitful Spring 2023 anime season. It’s a violent fantasy Shonen series with some stellar visuals and great characters, but it ends while clearly leaving some unresolved threads in its wake. Hell’s Paradise is based on a hit Shonen Jump+ manga, specifically one of the Shonen Dark Trio, and it’d be simply unsatisfying for fans to be unable to know what happens next. Here’s how to read the Hell’s Paradise manga after Season 1 of the anime!

How to Follow the Manga After Hell’s Paradise Season 1

Read from Chapter 45-onward to continue the manga after Hell’s Paradise Season 1. With how the first season concludes, there is still plenty of story to experience, with only about a third of the series’ 127 chapters covered.

Related: Hell’s Paradise English Dub Release Date

You can read manga digitally via the VIZ Media Hell’s Paradise portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or physically from your online or local book retailer.

What Are the Manga Story Arcs After Hell’s Paradise Season 1?

There are 3 major story arcs that take place during or after Hell’s Paradise Season 1, after the Island Arc that concluded halfway through the cour. These arcs are the following:

Lord Tensen Arc (Chapters 17-59)

Horai Arc (Chapters 60-119)

Departure Arc (Chapters 111-127)

There’s still a lot of ground to cover, with the island of Shinsenkyo still serving as the focal point. There are wardrobe changes, character developments, and spectacular battles that occur while the convicts work out how they’re going to escape the island alive. It’s starting to feel like Lost but for Shonen weebs, and I for one am digging it. Keep an eye out as Gabimaru and the gang hone their Tao abilities, and fend off disastrous threats as you continue the Hell’s Paradise manga!

- This article was updated on July 1st, 2023