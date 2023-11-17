Image: Sunrise

If you’re a fan of mecha anime and super smart protagonists, look no further than Code Geass. The anime-original produced by Sunrise first aired in 2006 and was an instant success, praised for hitting every important fan sector.

From a complex cast of characters to a fast-paced storyline, Code Geass has it all. The anime tells its story in two seasons, multiple OVAs, and a series of movies — making it a bit difficult to figure out the best watch order. Luckily, this article on how to watch Code Geass in order is here to help.

Code Geass Watch Order: All Episodes, Movies, and OVAs

Code Geass follows exiled prince Lelouch vi Britannia as he leads a rebellion against the Holy Britannian Empire and his father, the Emperor.

Publicly donning the mask of Zero, Lelouch keeps his real identity a secret and is aided in his goals by the mysterious C.C. who grants him the supernatural power of “absolute obedience” called Geass. Despite this, Lelouch’s biggest weapon is his tactical awareness and cunning.

The main story consists of two seasons with a total of 50 episodes. This is supplemented by four OVAs, four movies, and a spin-off series called Code Geass: Akito the Exiled. The first two OVAs are merely recaps of the original two seasons and can be skipped, although they are still included in our recommended watch order below.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Season one) – Episodes 1 to 25

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 (Season one) – Episodes 26 to 50

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (OVA one) Special Edition – Black Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (OVA two) R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (OVA three) The Miraculous Birthday

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (OVA four) Nunnally in Wonderland

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – Episodes 1 to 5

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection

Note that the Akito the Exiled spin-off takes place in between the anime’s first two seasons, but is placed much further below to avoid disturbing the flow of the first 50 episodes. You can watch it in between seasons if you wish.

