How to Watch Fullmetal Alchemist in Order

Widely regarded as one of the best anime and manga series of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist’s manga was first animated in 2003 into an anime of the same name. However, as the manga was still ongoing at the time, the show got a different anime-original ending.

A second attempt at bringing creator Hiromu Arakawa’s story to life was made in 2009 in the form of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. This adaptation was more faithful to the manga and spawned numerous specials and movies.

But with two different series and plenty of extra material, it can be a little difficult to decide on a specific watch order for this franchise. Keep reading to learn the best way to watch Fullmetal Alchemist in order.

Fullmetal Alchemist Viewing Order

The Fullmetal Alchemist franchise consists of a total of two anime series, two movies, and four specials. As the two anime series are simply remakes of each other, there is no need to watch both of them. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a better representation of the manga’s story and the recommended option for new fans who want to get into the franchise.

Still, there is value in the original Fullmetal Alchemist anime, so we won’t completely exclude it from our watch order. You are welcome to watch it either before or after Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, although there isn’t any harm in skipping it and its associated movie, Fullmetal Alchemist The Movie: Conqueror of Shamballa.

With that said, here’s our recommended viewing order for anyone looking to watch everything in the Fullmetal Alchemist universe:

Fullmetal Alchemist – Episodes 1 to 51

Fullmetal Alchemist The Movie: Conqueror of Shamballa

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Episodes 1 to 64

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Special: The Blind Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Special: Simple People

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Special: The Tale of Teacher

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Special: Yet Another Man’s Battlefield

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos

You can stream Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on Crunchyroll, while the original 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist can be bought from Amazon as a Blu-ray.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023