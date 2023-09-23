How to Watch ‘Overlord’ in Order

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

For a long time, Overlord has been a landmark of Isekai anime, demonstrating how intriguing and engaging a show with a completely overpowered protagonist can be. Ainz, the former player who became the most powerful villain in the world, is an imposing and fearsome being. His nonchalant attitude and his ability to beat almost all opponents are outstanding to witness.

Still, many anime fans have been thinking about watching this series and have not yet started. They can be intimidated by this extensive franchise. To make it easier for fans to enjoy the show, we have compiled the best order to watch Overlord below.

What is the Best Order to Watch Overlord?

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

Overlord is a franchise that is not as difficult to comprehend as others. Most events in the series occur in chronological order, preventing confusion from occurring. Fans only need to follow the events of Ainz’s adventures as they were released to completely enjoy and understand the plot and the world of the series.

Overlord I

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

The day that his favorite game is supposed to close its servers, Momonga logs in to enjoy the experience one last time. However, when the time comes, he is not logged out immediately like he expected. Instead, he becomes trapped inside the game, becoming the powerful sorcerer he once pretended to be.

This season was aired from July 7 to September 29, 2015, and it has 13 episodes.

Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

Ainz is affected by a magical artifact that gives him his emotions back. This causes the powerful being to become unnerved by everything. He tries to pretend everything is fine, but his servants, the Pleiades, come back expecting Ainz to give them new orders. A more lighthearted take on the franchise that depicts canon events of the series.

This mini-series was released from August 4 to September 22, 2015. It had 8 episodes when it first aired, but it was also released as a movie and an OVA.

Overlord II

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

Once accustomed to the new world he lives in, Ainz accepts his role as the undead monarch and tyrant he is destined to become. However, as time passes, he comes across the surprise that other former players of Yggdrasil have also been transported into this world. A battle for dominance will begin, one Anis is not willing to lose.

Season two aired from January 9 to April 3, 2018, and it had 13 episodes.

Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades 2

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

In an alternate universe, Momonga did not become a powerful ruler but a CEO of an influential company. His former lackeys are now members of his corporation, working under him to ensure the success of their business. This hilarious short series follows the format of its predecessor, telling an original story that does not directly affect the main plot.

The mini-series was released from January 16 to April 3, 2018, and it has 13 episodes.

Overlord III

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

Ainz has remained undefeated since arriving in his new home. He and his armies are now ready to enact their plan to take over the world. The rest of the population is still blissfully unaware of the gruesome conflict that awaits them, as new enemies of Ainz begin taking action against the undead ruler.

This third season of the anime aired from June 10 to October 2, 2018. It had 13 different episodes.

Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades 3

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

Ainx found himself in trouble when his subordinates began acting strange around him. No matter what he does, he cannot seem to find a way to bring them back to their senses. He will need to work harder than ever to find a way to restore the status quo.

A third iteration of the hilarious shorts about Ainz’s misadventures aired between July 12 to October 2, 2018. This mini-series also has 13 small episodes.

Overlord IV

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

With the help of his armies, Ainz created his own country to rule over, the Sorcerer Kingdom. Yet, the former rulers of the lands he took are plotting against him to get rid of the new monarch. The undead king gets word of their conspiracy and surprises them by challenging their strongest fighter to fight for humanity’s fate.

The fourth season was released on July 5, 2022, and continued until September 27, 2022. Like most of its predecessors, it had 13 episodes.

Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades 4

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

The Pleiades, loyal followers of Ainz, would do anything for their master. When he tasks them with learning how to be good waitresses, they take his orders seriously. This will be one of their most difficult missions yet, as they have not known anything but battle most of their lives.

The fourth iteration of the hilarious side stories that occur in the world of Overlord. It was aired from July 5 to September 27, 2022, and it had 13 mini-episodes.

Overlord Movie 3: Sei Oukoku-hen

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

The third of the Overlord movies will continue the main plot of the anime. Unlike the first two, which were simply recaps of the anime, this movie will continue right where season four left off. The plot and the release date have not been announced, but it is known that Studio Madhouse will be in charge of producing the film.

