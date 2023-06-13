Is Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi: The Movie Canon?

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Are you wondering if the Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi: The Movie is canon and will stay true to the series? In a surprising turn of events, we were told that the popular manga would return for Phase Two of the TV series and that we would also see a Blue Lock movie in 2024. However, fans wonder what it would cover and if it would deviate from its source material. Based on the announcement, Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi: The Movie is a Japanese anime film based on the spinoff of Kaneshiro Muneyuki and Yusuke Nomura’s Blue Lock – EPISODE NAGI, a derivative of the main series.

Is the Blue Lock Movie Canon?

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kota Sannomiya

Yes, Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi: The Movie is canon because it will be created using the source material, a spin-off manga series of the same name. In addition, the Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi spin-off manga was written by creator Muneyuki, who described it as the other side of Blue Lock. This means the content contained in the film will cover content that is canon to the Blue Lock series.

The narrative delves into the world of Blue Lock through the eyes of the brilliant prodigy, Seishiro Nagi, chronicling his struggles and triumphs throughout the Blue Lock dispute. In it, we see Nagi, a high school sophomore who often utters the word “troublesome” and leads a lazy life. However, everything turns around when he discovers his potential at the “striker training facility “Blue Prison” “Blue Prison” striker training facility and sets his sights on winning the Japanese soccer World Cup alongside his partner Reo Mikage.

The project was announced on the official website after the conclusion of Phase One of the Blue Lock anime series, along with confirming its second phase. It was then revealed that the Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi spin-off manga series would be adapted into a film.

Do You Need to Read Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi Before Seeing the Movie?

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kota Sannomiya

If you haven’t read the Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi manga yet and want to do so, here are a few things you should know. First, Muneyuki wrote it, but a different artist, Kota Sannomiya, drew it. While Sannomiya stayed true to Blue Lock’s character design by Nomura, you may notice stylistic differences that shouldn’t impact your enjoyment.

In addition, Muneyji wrote the spin-off so late into the series because it will impact how you view the Nagi and Reo story from the main series. Because of this, you mustn’t read Blue Lock – EPISODE Nagi until after finishing the Manshine Arc. Reading in this order will make a lot more sense and have less impact on earlier arcs.

