Is Bungo Stray Dogs Renewed for Season 6?

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Episode 11 of Bungo Stray Dogs Season Five concluded an important volume in the story of the Armed Detective Agency. This season brought a lot of emotion, joy, and sorrow to fans around the world, and its ending was both celebrated and mourned. The fandom feared that Season Five would be the last one for this beloved franchise.

However, moments before the last episode ended, Studio Bones left a little gift for viewers that could tease the return of the series. Keep reading to learn if Bungo Stray Dogs could be renewed for Season 6.

Could Bungo Stray Dogs Return for Season 6?

Screenshot: Studio Bones

During the ending scenes of Season 5, the workers at Studio Bones, the animation studio that has been tasked with bringing Bungo Stray Dogs to life, left a little hint about Season Six. While they did not outright announce a new season, they did imply that the story of our heroes has not yet been concluded.

Since its release back in 2016, the show has been one of the most successful anime of recent years. It seems unlikely that the show will be canceled after Season Five. For now, it is more than likely that Bungo Stray Dogs will continue in the future. Still, an official announcement has not been made, and no release date has been given for a future season.

What is the Show About?

Screenshot: Studio Bones

In this world, humans and supernatural occurrences both inhabit the earth. Atsushi, a young orphan who was kicked out of his orphanage due to a paranormal being causing mishaps, was recruited by a man named Dazai into the Armed Detective Agency. This organization works to bring supernatural occurrences to light and help those who have been affected by them.

The show also revolves around Dazai’s past, which is tightly connected to the various enemy groups and villainous organizations that our heroes have to battle against. It is an enigmatic and engaging show that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch it.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023