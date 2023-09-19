Bungo Stray Dogs Watch Order

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The world of Bungo Stray Dogs is extremely intriguing and mysterious, which is one of the main reasons why the show is so beloved. The characters who appear in the anime are captivating, their stories are enticing, and the abilities they possess are unique.

However, due to the show’s popularity, there are hours of content that new fans of the franchise need to watch before understanding the latest events. To help viewers who are just about to embark on this adventure, we will discuss below the order in which Bungo Stray Dogs needs to be watched.

In Which Order Do I Watch Bungo Stray Dogs?

Season 1

Atsushi is a young man who lives in an orphanage that has been receiving visits from a mystical tiger. Out of all the people in the building, Atsushi is the only one who can see this creature. Due to the tiger causing mishap, he is kicked out of the orphanage and is left on the street.

He meets Dasai, a man who convinces him to join his supernatural investigation agency, the Armed Detective Agency. Season one of Bungo Stray Dogs aired from April 7 to June 23, 2016. It was composed of 12 episodes that tell the introduction of Atsushi’s adventures.

Season 2

With the foundations set, Bungo Stray Dogs season two takes the story in a whole new direction by introducing new adversaries and allies for the members of the Armed Detective Agency. New mysteries are also introduced, which will keep our heroes busy.

Season two ran from October 6 to December 16, 2016, and was composed of another 12 episodes.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Hitori Ayumu

This was a special episode that focused on Doppo Kunikida, a member of the Armed Detective Agency. While his colleagues begin looking for a new second-in-command, Doppo focuses on his pending tasks.

Suddenly, the young man is faced with a decision that will make him rethink his morals: A bomb threat. He will now have to choose between saving one life or sacrificing that person to save everyone else. This OVA was released on August 4, 2017.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple Movie

When the world is brought to a halt after a tragic incident that has caused many individuals to commit suicide, the Armed Detective Agency is called to bring this mystery to light. Along their investigation, they come across a menacing man known as the Collector. With the help of unlikely allies, they will need to find a way to stop Collector before it is too late.

This stellar movie was released shortly after the end of season two, on March 3, 2018.

Season 3

Season three delves into Dazai’s past to explain some of the events that are taking place in the present. The show presents the viewer with a younger Osamu, who proves that he has always been a skilled detective. Still, the present plotline continues, with the Armed Detective Agency preparing for another conflict.

This season was aired between April 12 and June 28, 2019, and it is also 12 episodes long.

Season 4

We once again go back in time during Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 to find out more about the origins of the Armed Detective agency. Meanwhile, in the present, the members of the organization are framed for a crime they did not commit and become wanted criminals.

This exciting season ran from January 4 to March 29, 2023, bringing back the show after its hiatus. It has 13 episodes for fans to enjoy.

Season 5

Since being labeled as criminals, the Armed Detective Agency members have been constantly on the run. Atsushi and Ranpo have come up with a plan to prove their innocence, but it involves convincing the man who is chasing them to become their ally.

Airing from July 12 to September 20, 2023, Bungo Stray Dogs season five has 11 episodes.

