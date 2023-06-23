All Crunchyroll Summer 2023 Anime Dubs, Listed

Images: Bones / Studio Gokumi / AXsiZ / Project No. 9 / Crunchyroll, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Crunchyroll is offering up a bonanza in the Summer 2023 Season, with tons of anime coming out and a broad enough variety to catch viewers’ interests. But for those hoping to have a more casual, comfortable viewing experience, there are some exciting upcoming English dubs they’ve announced. Here are all the Crunchyroll Summer 2023 anime dubs that have been announced so far!

What Are the Crunchyroll Summer 2023 Anime English Dubs?

Crunchyroll has generously provided an update on what Summer 2023 anime are planned to get English dubs along its simulcast lineup. What this means for other hit mainstream series not featured on this list, for now, lies in the question. For now, we have 19 English dubs we can look forward to throughout the season!

Am I Actually the Strongest?

AYAKA

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Liar, Liar

LINK CLICK Season 2

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

My Tiny Senpai

My Unique Skills Make Me OP even at Level 1

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawerence

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2

Sweet Reincarnation

TenPuru

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2

The Great Cleric

Additionally, they have provided a list of upcoming Hindi dubs for added accessibility:

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

My Tiny Senpai

My Unique Skills Make Me OP even at Level 1

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

The Great Cleric

Source: Crunchyroll Summer 2023 Dubs

As you can see, there’s a pretty fun spread promised for the upcoming English dubs gracing the streaming service. If you’re looking to watch a supernatural Seinen mystery, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 is the show for you. If you’re excited about romantic comedy, there’s always Rent-a-Girlfriend, or perhaps Isekai is more your style with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Or perhaps you’re ready for the upcoming greatest, most bizarre concept to gift us with its presence, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon. The trailer alone leaves viewers with dozens of questions, but most of them begin and end with WHAT.

Get ready for a wild Summer 2023 in anime, courtesy of Crunchyroll! And keep an eye out for the hottest anime news like this!

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023