Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie follows the story of Special Grade Cursed Human Yuta Okkotsu who is haunted by the Cursed Spirit of his childhood friend Rika. The high schooler is recruited by Gojo to study at Jujutsu High, and towards the end of the movie, Gojo informs Yuta that the two are distantly related thanks to sharing a common ancestor. But how exactly is Gojo related to Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen? Let’s find out!

Beware spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

How Are Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu Related?

The bearer of Six Eyes and Limitless, Satoru Gojo is the head of the prestigious Gojo family. One of the three great sorcerer families, the Gojo family descends from Michizane Sugawara, one of Japan’s big three vengeful spirits. While we don’t see much of the rest of the Gojo family, Satoru is tall and lean, with white hair and striking blue eyes. His personality is also brash and confident, famously declaring that he’s the strongest at every opportunity.

In comparison, Yuta Okkotsu seems like an ordinary kid aside from his status as a Special Grade Cursed Human. He’s got dark hair and dark eyes and, prior to coming to Jujutsu High, was a nervous high schooler who frequently got bullied. But despite their lack of physical similarities and vastly different personalities, Yuta and Gojo share a common ancestor.

Related: What Happened to Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen?

We find this out towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Gojo informs Yuta that he thought it was odd that Rika Orimoto, a girl with no background of sorcerers, turned into a curse powerful enough to be dubbed the ‘Queen of Curses’. So he had Ijichi Kiyotaka run a background check on both Rika and Yuta.

Rika’s check showed nothing, but Yuta’s background was full of holes. On digging deeper, it came to light that Yuta was actually a descendant of Michizane Sugawara, same as Gojo. Gojo finished up by informing Yuta that the two of them were ‘super distant relatives’. This blood relation explains why Gojo and Yuta are so powerful, ranking among the 4 Special Grade sorcerers in all of Jujutsu Kaisen.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023