Is Kengan Ashura being Renewed for a Season 3?

Ohma’s adventures in Kengan Ashura have captivated fans worldwide with the amazing fights shown in the anime. With the first part of season two having been released and the second coming in 2024, fans will have more breathtaking battles to expect.

Still, the fandom has been wondering if season two will mark the ending of this beloved anime. Will there be a season three to end the story, or will the show be left unfinished like it has been the case for many series? Below, you will find all the information available to determine if Kengan Ashura will be renewed for a third season.

Will a Third Season of Kengan Ashura be Announced?

Kengan Ashura has been among the most successful anime released in recent years. Fans of the show waited four years to have a continuation of season one, never once abandoning the hope that season two would be announced. It seems unlikely that the studio behind the series will leave such a popular franchise unfinished.

Adding to the success of the show is the fact that Season 2 Part 2 will not conclude the Annihilation Tournament arc. There are still many incredible battles to be witnessed, and fans are ecstatic about the possibility of seeing them. Nonetheless, season three will not be announced until after the release of Season 2 Part 2.

What Would Season 3 Be About?

The latest seasons of the anime have been adapting the events of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, one of the most important events in the series. This tournament was created to determine who would become the new chairman of the Kangen Association. The person who obtained this title would become the most powerful individual in the world of business.

Season three of the anime would adapt the last matches of this arc, concluding the story of the tournament and announcing the winner. As expected Ohma would have a major role during this event, as he is by far one of the most powerful fighters in the series.

